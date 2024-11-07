Jaime L. Cook Appointed Vice President of Operations and Market Development at Linear Integrated Systems, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaime L. Cook as Vice President of Operations and Market Development. In this pivotal role, Ms. Cook will oversee all operational functions and spearhead market development initiatives.

Jamie L. Cook, VP of Operations and Market Development

Jaime Cook has been a valued member of the Linear Systems team since 2009. Before assuming her new role, Ms. Cook served as Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and VP of Operations, gaining extensive experience across multiple facets of the company. Ms. Cook brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her position as VP of Operations & Market Development. She holds bachelor's degrees in Real Estate and Land Use, as well as Strategic Management. Her education, certifications, and work experience have honed her skills in strategic planning, negotiation, and relationship building—qualities that significantly contribute to her expanded responsibilities at Linear Systems.

"I'm incredibly proud to have built my career at Linear Systems and to be part of a team of exceptional individuals committed to producing the industry's best specialty linear semiconductors while consistently meeting the highest standards of performance and reliability," said Cook. "I am excited to expand my responsibilities, drive operational excellence, and lead efforts to explore new market opportunities."

Cindy L. Johnson, CEO of Linear Systems, stated, "Jaime's leadership in operations and market development is pivotal as we aim to expand our product reach and strengthen customer relationships. Her strategic vision is vital to our mission of delivering ultra-reliable JFETs and other components that enable our clients to achieve outstanding performance in their designs."

Founded 37 years ago by John M. Hall, Cindy L. Johnson, and John H. Hall, Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. is a privately held designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors based in Fremont, CA. John H. Hall, a co-founder of Intersil and the founder of Micro Power Systems, brought significant expertise and innovation to the company.

Linear Systems offers a diverse product line, including Dual JFET Amplifiers, Single JFET Amplifiers, JFET Switches, DMOS High Speed Switches, Low Leakage Diodes, Current Regulating Diodes, Bipolar Transistors, MOSFETs, Voltage Controlled Resistors and BIFET Amplifiers. Visit www.linearsystems.com to download our 2024 Data Book, Cross Reference Guide, datasheets, SPICE models, application notes, and more.

