Jaime Pou Named President of Taylor Morrison Atlanta Division

Homebuilding executive aims for growth, with plans for eight new Atlanta communities in 2024

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has named Jaime Pou as president of its Atlanta division. Pou brings over 20 years of experience in the homebuilding, finance and investment banking industries to his new role.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Jaime step into this role at such a pivotal time for our Atlanta division and continue the growth trajectory the local team has built," said Area President Steve Kempton. "With Jaime's extensive background in homebuilding operations and finance, he brings unique insight and experiences to lead our Atlanta division in strategic growth."

Prior to Taylor Morrison, Pou served as division president for Toll Brothers' Charlotte division and worked for organizations including Bank of America, IBM and Crescent Communities, where he worked on the startup of Fielding Homes as well as large master plan communities such as Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Pou earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) from Emory University and holds an MBA (Finance and Real Estate) from The Wharton School. He is also actively involved in the Urban Land Institute.

"I'm excited to be working alongside our talented and passionate Atlanta team of about 90 and for the opportunities that lie ahead for our division," said Pou. "Together, I look forward to executing a strategic plan aimed at marketplace growth, a refined land strategy, and enhanced sales teams to support our new communities."

Pou has a keen eye for growth, with plans for expansion and an increase in number of annual units across the Atlanta market. The Atlanta division currently has 11 open communities and has plans to open four additional communities this year, including Henson Square in Lawrenceville, Bennett Farm in Grayson, Chandler Run in Tucker and Somerset at Veterans Memorial in Mableton. Taylor Morrison also opened Overlook at Lanier in Buford, Bailey Fence in Dacula, Rosewood Farm in Lawrenceville and Falls Creek in Flowery Branch earlier this year.

Located north of Route 20 in Gwinnett County, Overlook at Lanier features spacious new construction single-family homes close to beautiful Lake Lanier. Customers can choose from five different floorplans with up to approximately 3,750 sq. ft. of open-concept living, 4-5 bedrooms, island kitchens, incredible storage, spa-like baths and designer features throughout. Currently selling from the high $600s, Overlook at Lanier is zoned for sought-after schools and in close proximity to shopping, dining and the recreation of Lake Lanier.

At the recently opened Bailey Fence in Gwinnett County, luxury meets lifestyle with open-concept living, a prime location and access to top-rated schools. Customers can choose from two-story, modern homes boasting 2,400-3,500 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms and main-level guest suites.

Falls Creek expands Taylor Morrison's presence in the Oakwood market with 188 new single-family homes. Prospective buyers can choose from five beautiful, modern floorplans with approximately 2,486-3,504 sq. ft. of open concept living, 4-5 bedrooms and 2-car garages. Residents will also enjoy easy access to 985 and exceptional amenities including a pool with cabanas and a National Wildlife Federation certified monarch butterfly garden and Nature Play Space™.

Nestled in the heart of Rhodes-Jordan Park, Henson Square features beautiful 3-story townhomes, offering the perfect blend of luxury and easy urban living with a convenient location just minutes from downtown Lawrenceville. These stunning townhomes will feature two new floorplans with open-concept living, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garages and an array of options and upgrades. An Interest List is currently forming for Henson Square and sales are anticipated to begin in June.

Pou also hopes to soon bring Taylor Morrison's resort lifestyle brand, Esplanade, to Atlanta and is actively sourcing land for several larger communities over 1,100 homes that would meet demand for the product in the region. Esplanade offers luxury resort experiences through meaningful connections, resort-style amenities and curated programs designed to invigorate the mind, body and spirit.

