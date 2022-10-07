Jaime Sánchez's new book "The Warrior of the High Plains" is a fantasy novel that puts emphasis on the gods, practices, and beliefs of Aztec mythology.

GREENFIELD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jaime Sánchez, a Mexican immigrant with great passion in creative writing, has completed his new book "The Warrior of the High Plaines": an engrossing fiction that incorporates Mexican customs and traditions. The narrative begins with Victoria and Tezcatlipoca sharing a passionate moment by the bonfire. Despite being married to Quetzalcoatl, Victoria felt an attraction to the fleeting and metamorphic god. It was a dangerous love amidst the bloody war.

Sánchez shares, "At the juncture of an Excan Tlahltoloyan invasion to Cholula, Quetzalcoatl and Tezcatlipoca engage in a violent war when disputing the love of goddess Victoria on the gladiatorial stone, who is manifested as the emissary and harbinger of the fifth sun destruction. Amid rituals and sacrifices, flowery warfare, and tzompantli, love blossoms and dies. The story is complemented by a chilling account of the Battle of Zacatecas and the Jerez fair, where Mexican traditions are illustrated and glorified."

Published by Page Publishing, Jaime Sánchez's page-turning tale that lovers of historical fiction will surely love. It portrays the horrors and ravages of the battlefield and the lamentation of a significant other who was left behind.

The read is a nice introduction to the gods of the Mexican Mythology.

