Jaime Smith brings strategic communications and public affairs expertise in Washington and Oregon as PRR's Northwest Policy and Communications Director

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaime Smith joins PRR, a Seattle-based full-service communications agency, as Pacific Northwest Policy and Communications Director. Smith will play a key role as PRR expands its public affairs, government relations, and strategic communications expertise currently provided to clients in Tacoma, Olympia, southwest Washington, and Oregon.

Smith's career spans more than 15 years of legislative, communications and campaign experience in Washington state. Most recently she served as the Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs for Gov. Jay Inslee where she oversaw the teams that manage the governor's media relations and communications, constituent services, and community outreach. She also advised the governor's cabinet agencies and oversaw enterprise-wide communications efforts.

Smith started her career in public affairs when she managed the successful campaign for Dawn Morrell, a long-shot legislative candidate in Puyallup, Wash., and went on to serve as her legislative assistant in the state House of Representatives. Smith then joined PRR as a Public Involvement Specialist in 2004 and worked on several transportation and environmental projects with King County, the Washington State Department of Transportation, Sound Transit and the City of Seattle. She then returned to campaign and legislative work before being hired by Inslee in 2011.

PRR CEO BJ Foster says the agency is proud to welcome Smith back to the firm and that her extensive experience working on transportation, health, community development, and environmental issues will be crucial to helping communities throughout the region grapple with transformational growth and change.

"PRR is excited to welcome Jaime Smith to focus on PRR's South Sound communications practice," said PRR CEO BJ Foster. "She brings tremendous knowledge of Washington state government as well as bi-state relationships throughout the I-5 corridor. Her return to our organization will further PRR's reach as we work to shape the future of our region." Smith's policy and communications experience is centered on the intersection – and intersectionality – of numerous issue areas including climate change, transportation, economic development, behavioral health, education and workforce training, healthcare reform, and justice reform. She strives to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusion within every organization she works with, which is one reason she says she's excited to rejoin PRR.

"PRR, at its heart, is all about helping people power the change they want in their communities. It is a great honor to return to PRR and work alongside a team dedicated to addressing important issues that have generational impacts," said Smith. "As someone who has lived in Pierce County for more than 20 years, I've watched our region – and our state – change in profound ways. I've seen what happens when people impacted most by public policies are at the table with those deciding the policy. It's powerful. I couldn't be more excited to be part of PRR's work to bring policy-makers together with those who have the most at stake in figuring out how we grapple with the complex challenges of our time."

Smith is a graduate of the University of Washington. She serves on the Board of the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility. She resides in Tacoma.

