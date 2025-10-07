ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaipur Living unveils its latest designer collaboration with celebrated interior designer Bradley Odom, founder of Atlanta-based Dixon Rye. Launching October 7, the Bradley Odom x Jaipur Living collection introduces six handmade rugs across two designs—Avis and Solum.

Jaipur Living Debuts Rug Collaboration with Designer Bradley Odom

The collaboration reflects Bradley's design philosophy of finding beauty in contrasts: raw and refined, humble and luxurious, reverent and forward-thinking. Grounded in nature and Southern heritage, each rug embodies his approach to conceptual livability—design that tells a story through craftsmanship.

Crafted entirely from wool and made by hand, every piece aligns with Jaipur Living's commitment to quality, timeless design, and artisanry. This collection represents a shared vision—to create meaningful, lasting pieces that feel both soulful and effortlessly modern.

"Bradley is not only a friend, but someone I deeply admire for his impeccable eye and distinctive point of view," said Asha Chaudhary, CEO of Jaipur Living. "His work at Dixon Rye strikes a beautiful balance between refined design and approachable warmth—values we share at Jaipur Living. Partnering with him felt completely natural and effortless."

The collection features two distinct designs: Avis, with its delicate, abstracted avian motif in nature-inspired tones, and Solum, exploring grounding geometry and earthy palettes. Both showcase thoughtful textural contrasts, designed to patina beautifully with time and be lived with rather than just looked at.

For Odom, this shared philosophy around lasting design made the collaboration feel effortless. "From the beginning, this collaboration with Jaipur Living felt like a conversation between kindred spirits. We both believe in the power of craftsmanship to tell stories—stories that are felt, not just seen. These rugs are more than just design elements; they're soulful foundations for how we live. With Avis and Solum, we've created pieces that hold emotion, texture, and time—quietly anchoring a space while inviting it to evolve." —Bradley Odom, Founder & Principal of Bradley Odom Interiors

The Bradley Odom x Jaipur Living collection is available at JaipurLiving.com and DixonRye.com beginning October 7, 2025. The digital look book can be found HERE .

About Jaipur Living: As a leader in the global luxury rug and home décor industry, Jaipur Living transforms artisan craftsmanship into meaningful design. They champion ethical production, heritage techniques, and contemporary innovation.

About Bradley Odom: Bradley Odom is owner and principal of Bradley Odom Interiors and proprietor of luxury Atlanta retail shop Dixon Rye, known for his layered, collected approach to interiors.

