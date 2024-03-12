Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners Welcomes Kate Owens as New Director of Investments and Announces Earvin Shade as VP of Operations

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners (Jair Lynch), a leading real estate advisory, investment, and development firm with presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, proudly announces two strategic appointments that underscore its commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. Kate Owens joins as the new Director of Investments, following her successful tenure at HR&A Advisors, and Earvin Shade joins as the new Vice President of Operations, a role created to enhance the firm's operational efficiency.

With $3.5 billion of assets under management and approximately 10,000 units of multifamily housing in its operating portfolio, in active development, and in its controlled pipeline, Jair Lynch has firmly established its presence as a significant force in the areas of real estate development, investment, and advisory services. With assets throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia, the firm has been expanding its footprint, notably announcing its expansion into Atlanta in 2022.

"As our firm continues to evolve our capabilities and reach, it's imperative that we grow in a scalable and precise manner, with an unwavering commitment to efficiency, operational excellence, and strategic foresight," said Jair K. Lynch, President and CEO of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners. "The appointment of Earvin Shade and the creation of the VP of Operations role are pivotal in ensuring this. Additionally, bringing Kate Owens on board ensures that as we grow, we are continuing to make the most astute investment decisions for our clients, stakeholders, partners, and the communities we serve."

Kate Owens joins the firm from HR&A Advisors, bringing a wealth of experience in urban policy and economic development. Her expertise in urban revitalization strategies and understanding of market dynamics will bolster the firm's existing investment team and bring a new perspective from her time across the table from developers like Jair Lynch. Owens' role as Director of Investments is key to driving the firm's investment strategies, aligning them with the company's vision for community-focused development.

The introduction of Earvin Shade as Vice President of Operations marks a significant step in enhancing the firm's operational strategy. This new role within the senior leadership team is designed to ensure that the company's expansion is supported by robust and efficient operational systems. Shade's extensive experience in operational management will be instrumental in maintaining the firm's trajectory of growth and success in its advisory, investment, and development initiatives.

"I am thrilled to be part of a firm that is a leader in urban transformation," said Owens. "I look forward to bringing creative solutions to our investment decisions."

Earvin Shade commented, "Joining Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners in this new role is a unique opportunity to contribute to a firm that values operational excellence. I am eager to implement strategies that enhance our operational capabilities to support our growth and strategic objectives."

About Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, a premier real estate investment, development, and advisory firm with presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, specializes in creating sustainable, vibrant communities. Founded by Jair K. Lynch 25 years ago, the firm is renowned for its strategic investments, commitment to sustainability, and a portfolio that includes mixed-use, residential, commercial, and special-purpose facilities. For more information, visit www.jairlynch.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners