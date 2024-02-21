JAKE HOLLINGER APPOINTED CEO OF GOLDOLLER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --GoldOller Real Estate Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Hollinger, 49, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hollinger, a principal at GoldOller since 2010 served as President and COO for the past decade. He succeeds Richard Oller, who will continue in his role as Executive Chairperson.

Jake Hollinger

"GoldOller embarks on a promising future backed by an impressive 15-year investment track record, a dedicated team boasting profound operational expertise, and robust national relationships with investment partner, As a fully integrated investment, development, and management firm with a national presence, we are uniquely positioned to navigate evolving challenges and seize opportunities in the multifamily housing sector, especially as capital markets begin to stabilize. We are especially excited about the robust demand for high-quality, workforce housing with full amenities, particularly in underserved secondary markets where GoldOller excels," Hollinger said.

GoldOller, along with its affiliated companies, oversees a multifamily portfolio comprising over 40,000 units across 28 states, establishing itself as one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, as per the National Multifamily Housing Council. According to Oller GoldOller's success has always been attributed to its people. "We cultivate a culture of collaboration and innovation. When a team embraces a vision they helped shape, extraordinary results ensue. Jeff Goldstein and I are delighted that our partner, Jake Hollinger, will now lead the exceptional GoldOller team he played a pivotal role in creating. No one is better suited for this role." Oller remarked. "The bedrock of our success is our people. That's the GoldOller difference. I'm thrilled to continue that culture and lead an extraordinary team to what I know will be very profitable and rewarding future for GoldOller and our partners and constituents," Hollinger said.

Before joining GoldOller, Hollinger held positions at Trammell Crow, Charles Schwab, and Morgan Stanley. He holds a BA from Harvard University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

About GoldOller Real Estate Investments:



For more information about GoldOller Real Estate Investments and our leadership team, please visit www.goldoller.com.

