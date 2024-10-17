Jake Paul Enters the Ring with Dog Haus

Boxing superstar and marketing genius announces robust partnership with popular burgers, brats and brews concept

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jake Paul prepares for the Fight of the Century against the legendary Mike Tyson at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Friday, Nov. 15, he's landing another heavyweight punch — this time in the kitchen.

Today, the Paul Team announced a groundbreaking partnership with Dog Haus , the award-winning national restaurant & sports bar brand. This multifaceted partnership spans across the Dog Haus ecosystem, including marketing leadership, in-store experience, culinary innovation, franchise ownership and the overall strategic vision of the brand.

Jake Paul in the Dog Haus kitchen at the Arlington, Texas location.

As part of the partnership, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bardarian will join the Dog Haus Board of Directors. In addition to helping drive the brand's global reach and in-store fan experience, Paul will become a 25-unit franchisee, beginning with four restaurants in Texas – across Dallas, Houston and San Antonio – then expanding to Florida and Jake's home of Puerto Rico.

In the lead-up to Paul vs. Tyson, Jake's expanding influence within Dog Haus will be on full display. Dog Haus will surprise and delight guests with special experiences and offers, roll out innovative menu collaborations, set-up meetings with Jake in person (at select locations) and celebrate his triumphs at "Fight Night Haus Parties" at every Dog Haus location across the nation.

"I'm all in," said Paul during his recent trip to Dog Haus's Arlington store. "I've been a fan of Dog Haus for years and I'm fired up to push the limits and help take this amazing brand to a whole new level. I'm jumping in their corner and excited to introduce their food and experience to everyone across the country!"

Dog Haus is an award-winning sports bar known for its chef-driven hot dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken and plant-based offerings, along with a creative full bar program that has earned a devoted following nationwide. The national brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all-beef dogs, hand-crafted brats, 100% Black Angus beef burgers and hand-battered wings — all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled Hawaiian rolls.

"When a once-in-a-generation talent reaches out and says he wants to work with you, you take notice!" said Michael Montagano, CEO of Dog Haus. "Our relationship with Jake really has very little to do with his celebrity. It's about his dynamic personality, relentless drive and the fact that he has revolutionized the way we communicate, all of which align perfectly with our brand's ethos. So this is just the beginning. We're excited to partner with Jake and Nakisa, proven game-changers and promotional geniuses, in taking Dog Haus to an unprecedented level."

The partnership between Jake Paul and Dog Haus marks a pivotal moment not only for the brand, but also for the broader restaurant industry.

For more information visit Dog Haus .

