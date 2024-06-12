JAKE PAUL'S NEXT PURSUIT: W, A MEN'S PERSONAL CARE BRAND DESIGNED TO MOTIVATE GUYS TO GO FOR THE WIN

"Sweating has been a longtime insecurity of mine," said Jake Paul, founder of W. "If you know me, you know I'm a clean freak. I always want to smell fresh, but training in Puerto Rico's humid climate makes it a real challenge. I needed a product that could keep up with my lifestyle — one that smells amazing but isn't full of junk ingredients, and honestly, one that wasn't from 2006. That's why I started W… to create products for guys that will boost their confidence and smell amazing, but also don't cost $20 for a stick of deodorant."

W retails for under $10 and is:

Inclusive of three products — Body Wash, Body Spray, and Antiperspirant Deodorant — in three scents at launch: W Original, Fresh Ice, and Deep Woods.

Formulated with patent-pending mood-boosting fragrances, designed with an industry leading scent-house, to elevate your sense of well-being through smell.

Infused with nutrient-rich ingredients including Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Magnesium, and Biotin to nourish hair and skin.

Made without phthalates, parabens, harsh sulfates, or artificial dyes.

The W lineup will expand to include additional products such as 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, bar soap, face wash, pomade, and hair gel later this summer.

Young men today have the lowest confidence and self-esteem compared to older generations.1 A fresh look and feel is crucial in order to captivate an audience in need of encouragement. Every morning we wake up, get out of bed, waltz to the bathroom, and are faced with a unique opportunity as we see ourselves in the mirror for the first time. Who do we want to be today? The brand's namesake — a simple letter to most — stands not only for "the win," but also the work it takes to get there. "Everyone needs a reminder to chase your most audacious goals," added Paul. "This is where W comes in. It's fresh, it's got aura, and it makes people want to go for the win."

W has been rolling out onto shelves in Walmart stores nationwide since early June. The W brand is already showing strong initial reception. "We're thrilled to be the first, exclusive retailer for W, bringing this dynamic brand to our customers across the country, in stores and on Walmart.com," said Jerrit Davis, Vice President, Merchandising, Personal Care, Walmart U.S. "Our customers continue to seek new and on-trend brands across our omni channels. That's why we're excited to introduce a brand like W into our personal care assortment, bringing customers the items they crave at the value they expect from Walmart. We've had the brand for the past few weeks and are very pleased with our customers' response."

Paul is joined by W Co-Founders Geoffrey Woo and Woodie Hillyard, and strategic advisor Nakisa Bidarian. Woo is Paul's Co-Founder in their venture capital firm, Anti Fund, that incubated W. Hillyard, a seasoned CPG veteran who helped build beloved consumer brands including Casper and Safely, joins the team as Chief Executive Officer.

"The next generation is poised to be the most influential yet, but legacy brands in our aisle aren't resonating," said Woodie Hillyard, co-founder and CEO of W. "We have the opportunity to take a fresh, bold approach in an antiquated category expected to reach more than $100 billion in the next four years. We believe that W is the answer."

Woo added, "Jake's relentless work ethic and fearless energy is a winning formula in every venture we've pursued together. I'm thrilled to share what we've been working so hard on for the past few years and shake up the men's personal care aisle."

For more information, visit www.getw.com .

About W

W is a men's personal care brand founded by pro-boxer, entrepreneur and digital creator, Jake Paul, that is made to smell great and designed to work harder. Founded to give men the confidence to win in all pursuits of life, W's better-for-you products are made to work hard when you need them most. Offering a range of accessibly priced products for hair, body, and face, W products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without phthalates, parabens, harsh sulfates, or artificial dyes. W's formulas are infused with vitamins like Magnesium, Biotin, and Vitamin E to nourish hair and skin. The collection is available in three uplifting scents that were developed with mood-boosting fragrances. W can be found nationwide at Walmart and on Walmart.com. For more information, visit www.getw.com .

