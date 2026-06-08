Jake Shears to Perform at Inaugural Lifelong Pride Gala; Laverne Cox and Chris Olsen to be Honored

Macy Gray and Miz Cracker to Perform; Brad Goreski to Host Seattle's Inaugural Pride Celebration Benefiting Lifelong

SEATTLE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifelong, a leading community health organization providing critical access to nutritious food, lifesaving medications, HIV care, and stable housing, today announced an additional performer and two honorees for Seattle's inaugural Pride Gala: An Evening for Equality, taking place Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Seattle-native Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters will deliver a special performance during the evening, joining previously announced performers Macy Gray and Miz Cracker. The evening will be hosted by celebrity stylist and television personality Brad Goreski.

Lifelong Pride Gala Talent

"For me, queer joy is the definition of Pride, so I am thrilled to return to my hometown of Seattle to support a legacy nonprofit that is making a difference in the lives of over 8,000 Washingtonians," said Jake Shears. "I've always tried to bring queer culture into the mainstream in a way that feels joyful and unapologetic, and I think a Pride event like this gives the community a chance to celebrate itself in a bigger, more elevated way."

"Seattle has long been a city that champions inclusion, creativity and advocacy, and this event reflects the vibrancy and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community while also recognizing the urgent work still ahead," said James Shackelford, CEO of Lifelong. "We're thrilled to welcome such an extraordinary group of talent, advocates, and supporters to help launch what we believe will become one of Seattle's signature Pride celebrations while raising critical funds for Lifelong's essential health, housing and food programs."

The gala will honor Laverne Cox with the Lifelong Pride in Action Award in recognition of her trailblazing advocacy and cultural impact advancing LGBTQ+ representation, with the award presented by Angelica Ross. Lifelong will also honor Chris Olsen with the LGBTQ+ Changemaker of the Year Award for his leadership and work amplifying queer voices and advancing equality.

"Pride is about community, visibility, and collective action, and I'm honored to be part of a night that celebrates all three," said Laverne Cox. "I'm grateful that my commitment to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and stories resonates with my community, and that I'm being recognized for this work."

"It's amazing that showing up as my most authentic self to millions of people around the world has created space for conversation, visibility, and understanding among the LGBTQ+ community," said Chris Olsen. "Pride has always been a celebration of acceptance and showing up for one another, and I think the work Lifelong is doing to support people in the community every day embodies that spirit in such an authentic way."

The black-tie evening will feature a cocktail reception, a seated 3-course dinner, live auction curated by Seattle Art Source Gallery, and performances celebrating Pride while raising critical funds for Lifelong and Seattle Pride.

Proceeds from the evening support Lifelong's vision of Health For All, helping provide nutritious meals and food access, housing stability, medical case management, and essential support services for more than 8,200 people across Washington state. Lifelong is also proud to include Seattle Pride's Youth Programs as a beneficiary, supporting opportunities for LGBTQIA2S+ youth ages 12 to 18 with access to affirming spaces and meaningful leadership.

About Lifelong Health For All

Lifelong is a community health organization on a mission to make health and food accessible to all. Founded in 1983 during the AIDS crisis, Lifelong has spent decades standing up for those facing illness and injustice, guided by the belief that everyone deserves the chance to live their healthiest life. Today, Lifelong provides critical access to nutritious food, lifesaving medications and healthcare, stable housing, and the ability to live independently. For more information, visit Lifelong.org.

For ticket and table information, please visit PrideGala.org.

Media Contacts:

Margo Turley / Annie Sullivan

ON Public Relations for Lifelong

206-250-4056 / 206-856-5660

SOURCE Lifelong