Jalan-Kalrock Consortium Selects IBS Software to Power Passenger Service, Booking, and Loyalty Systems for Jet Airways

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways. This selection will provide a range of technology platforms to support Jet Airways' relaunch as a people-focused airline for the digital age. As technology partner, IBS Software will deliver cutting-edge capabilities in passenger service systems (PSS) encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as a latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimize the entire passenger and retail experience.

IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways

Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022.

"Jet Airways is coming back determined to take technology, services, and customer experience to a new level. Technology with a human touch is at the heart of everything we want to achieve, starting with getting the basics right by addressing recurring pain-points in the customer journey, both online and at the airports, while also addressing the pain-points commonly faced by airline staff," said Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer for Jet Airways. "In IBS Software, we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline."

"Jet Airways is one of India's most-loved airlines and it is an absolute privilege to play a part in its highly anticipated relaunch. Air passengers in India will not only regain a hugely popular brand, they will also benefit from Jet Airways' vision to use cutting-edge technology to become a people-focused, customer-first airline updated for the digital age," said Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software. "Jet Airways is committed to putting technology at the heart of its entire operations, and we're thrilled to partner with their visionary team to continue to change the face of the airline experience in India and beyond."

For more information on IBS Software's range of cloud-based, SaaS technology platforms designed to help airlines digitally transform, visit www.ibsplc.com.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and on-board solutions, and IBS provides logistical solutions for the energy & resources industry. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information is found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

About Jet Airways

Launched in 1993, Jet Airways grew to become synonymous with premium air travel for discerning travellers in India. Before it suspended operations in April 2019, Jet Airways flew to over 65 destinations in India and across the world with 124 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.

Jet Airways is being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as per the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. In a first in Indian aviation history, an airline is being revived under its own name after being grounded for an extended period.

Well-capitalised and led by seasoned industry professionals, Jet Airways in its new avatar will be India's most people-focused and customer-friendly airline, updated for the Digital Age. It will be a 'smart' full-service carrier with a two-class cabin configuration, including a business class cabin designed to global standards and an evolved new-generation economy class that offers today's customers what they most value.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873136/JET_Airways_IBS_Software.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IBS Software