Jalasoft Accelerates Global Software Engineering Talent Development and AI Innovation

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite industry-wide challenges such as changes to H-1B visa fees and Section 174 regulations, Jalasoft demonstrated resilience, adapting its strategies to continue developing global software engineering talent.

As Jalasoft approaches its 25th anniversary, 2025 stands out as a transformational year, marked by growth, innovation, and a commitment to helping the next generation of engineers and developers.

Key Milestones

Outstanding Customer Satisfaction: Jalasoft achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80, underscoring the company's dedication to client success and service excellence.

Microsoft Solutions Partner Recognition: Jalasoft was recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI, highlighting its leadership in advanced technology solutions and cloud innovation.

Jala University Talent Pipeline: Through its partnership with Jala University, Jalasoft expanded opportunities for young software engineering talent, enrolling 361 new students in 2025. In total, 843 students are now receiving high-quality, no-cost education through a scholarship model.

AI Practice Group Launch: The company established its AI Practice Group to guide responsible adoption of generative AI, ensuring productivity, quality, security, and continuous learning across the organization.

Professional Community Engagement: Jalasoft became a member of the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), joining a premier global association for sourcing, procurement, and risk professionals.

Events and Industry Presence

In 2025, Jalasoft participated in major industry events, including:

MTLC: "When AI Becomes a Mandate"

MTLC: "The AI-Adapted Workforce – Change Management"

MTLC: "The AI-Adapted Workforce"

SIG Summit

Web Summit Lisbon

TAG's Chair Gala

Georgia Emerging Technology Summit

Leadership and Talent

Jalasoft welcomed new executive hires, including Lesley Mackie as Chief Marketing Officer and Celeste Anderson as Chief Revenue Officer, and expanded its Sales Development Representative (SDR) team.

Client Success & 2026 Vision

The company's Machine Learning solution is driving transformation in the construction industry, earning enthusiastic client feedback and recognition. Building on this success, Jalasoft is set to broaden its Managed Services division in 2026, further elevating its ability to deliver tailored, project-based solutions. This strategic expansion underscores the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and measurable client outcomes.

About Jalasoft

Jalasoft is one of South America's fastest-growing software technology companies, delivering high-quality nearshore engineering services that adapt to dynamic business needs. With expertise spanning end-to-end software development, AI, data, cloud, QA, and DevOps, supported by scalable solutions and a robust education-to-talent pipeline, Jalasoft helps companies innovate faster and deliver exceptional digital products.

SOURCE Jalasoft