Jaleesa Webster Named Vice President of Account Management at RxEOB

RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a reflection of its recent growth and expansion plans, RxEOB, the company that helps health plans significantly improve member engagement by using healthcare-specific big data analytics and expertise to target members more precisely so payers can deliver the right message to the right members at the right time, today announced that Jaleesa Webster has been named the company's first-ever vice president of account management.

The newest member of the RxEOB executive team will be responsible for enhancing relationships with the company's current health plan, third party administrator (TPA), pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), and other clients. She will also be charged with generating more awareness of the company's products and services, working with industry groups that focus on patient engagement issues, and contributing ideas that will help the executive team set the strategic direction for the company in the future.

"Jaleesa has been a rising star and valuable contributor to RxEOB since she joined the company a few years ago, so we are proud to appoint one of our own to this critical position," said Robert Oscar, CEO at RxEOB. "Ensuring members are actively engaged in their own care has always been one of the biggest barriers to achieving a successful transition to value-based care because it's the most difficult to control. RxEOB has developed technology that enables health plans, TPAs, PBMs, and other organizations to target members more precisely with messages that are timely and relevant, improving their ability to drive action. We know from experience that Jaleesa has the passion and skillset to help us bring that message to our clients, prospects, and the industry at large."

Webster joined RxEOB as a business analyst after determining she could do more good for more people working in health IT than as a physician, which was her original plan. She quickly rose through the ranks, and in two years was appointed acting director, client support. As a result of her performance the position was made permanent after three months, and she has continued to serve in that capacity until receiving this most recent promotion. During that time she managed more than 15 health plans for clients with a total of more than 32 million members.

"I am a true believer in RxEOB's mission because I have seen the value the company brings to its clients," Webster said. "I now want to use my knowledge and experience to help the company accelerate its growth. The work we are doing is critical to delivering better health outcomes, controlling costs, and ensuring member satisfaction, and I'm excited to take on these new challenges."

Webster received her bachelor of arts in cognitive science with a concentration in neuroscience from the University of Virginia, where she also minored in anthropology. She is currently finishing her master's in public health from the University of California at Berkeley. Webster has also received extensive additional healthcare industry training including CMS Medicare Parts C and D Compliance Training, HH-102 HIPAA HITECH Security (HTML5), and the HIPAA Privacy and Security Training Bundle.

About RxEOB

RxEOB helps health plans deliver better member health outcomes while lowering their internal costs by using its big data analytics platform to significantly improve member engagement. The company's more than 20 years' experience integrating clinical and claims data from internal and external sources eliminates the need for large-scale requirements gathering exercises while simplifying the process of cleaning data from disparate sources. As a result, payers can quickly and easily segment members based on multiple, detailed criteria, enabling them to direct highly targeted messages to very specific audiences at exactly the right time to create immediate actions. For more information please visit www.rxeob.com.

