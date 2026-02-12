JALEN ROSE AND TOM GORES PARTNER TO LAUNCH DETROIT-BASED MULTI-MEDIA PLATFORM, SAME PAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Gores – Founder and CEO of Platinum Equity and Owner of the Detroit Pistons – Backs Long-Time Community Partner, NBA Legend and Media Personality Jalen Rose in the New Venture

Multi-Media Entertainment Company Focuses on Detroit, Michigan while Building a Global Content Platform for Creative Talent to Develop Projects

DETROIT, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA legend, Fab Five member, media personality and philanthropist Jalen Rose has partnered with Tom Gores, Chairman and Founder of Platinum Equity and Owner of the Detroit Pistons, to launch Same Page Entertainment, a Detroit-based, multi-media production company with a full slate of projects set to launch in 2026.

Rose, a Detroit native and University of Michigan Wolverine, and Gores, a Flint native and Michigan State Spartan, founded the company to create content that sparks cross-cultural conversation and deeper appreciation for others at a critical time globally.

Same Page Entertainment will focus on premium storytelling across scripted and unscripted film, television and podcasts, while imploring a "By Detroit, For the World" mentality. At launch, the company will focus on developing projects about the city and state's rich culture, history and legends, while producing content with storytellers and creatives who share the same mission.

Gores, who supports a wide range of community programs and philanthropic causes in Detroit, first bonded with Rose over their shared commitment to use their platforms to improve the lives of people in the city. He was an early supporter of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, and for more than a decade he and his firm Platinum Equity have provided significant financial support, mentorship opportunities and other resources that have helped the school and its scholars grow and thrive.

The launch of Same Page Entertainment marks a natural expansion of their partnership and shared vision.

"Jalen has always been an innovative storyteller and one of Detroit's biggest champions, and our city is filled with unique and powerful voices that deserve to be heard," said Gores. "With Same Page Entertainment we're creating a platform to amplify Detroit's creative talent and drive new economic opportunity. Our goal is to back people who have the courage to bet on themselves and who refuse to be limited by others' expectations."

"Tom and I originally came together in our shared philanthropic work and now he's committed to this business venture that furthers our investment in the people of Detroit and Michigan," said Jalen Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of Same Page Entertainment. "I have been fortunate to have a successful career from an NBA athlete to an analyst and then full-time on-air talent. Now with Same Page, I'm entering my ownership era, expanding my creative reach to build a powerhouse studio beyond sports that develops talent, creates jobs, and produces projects right here in Michigan. I have always been committed to my hometown, and this is a full 360 moment. We are giving the people what they want."

For the past few years, Same Page Entertainment has been actively building and producing a slate of projects including a TV drama, a feature documentary, a narrative feature film, and Rose's long-awaited return to podcasting, with multiple projects rolling out beginning in early 2026. Same Page's launch slate reflects the company's commitment and mission to shine a light on stories and talent emerging from Detroit and Michigan. It includes the upcoming television drama South West High and Rose's new audio/video podcast, which will be produced in Same Page's new content studio in Downtown Detroit, as well as a documentary on the legendary McDonald's All American Games.

Rose and Gores bring vast storytelling experience to Same Page Entertainment. Rose, a New York Times bestselling author, has a history of producing critically acclaimed projects such as The Fab Five documentary and the "81 Olives" video, while Gores was an Executive Producer on the award-winning Detroit-based documentary The Cave of Adullam. Same Page expands their already-established creative foundation by pairing Rose's twenty-five years of media and entertainment experience and on-camera influence with Gores' highly successful operational expertise, entrepreneurship skills and global business platform.

Same Page Entertainment will develop, produce, finance and distribute original content for all platforms and mediums, leveraging an in-house team and third-party production partners, with its studio anchored in Detroit. The company is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, Fox Rothschild LLP, and DKC.

ABOUT SAME PAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Same Page Entertainment is a Detroit-based, multi-media production company founded by Jalen Rose and Tom Gores. Same Page develops, produces, finances and distributes scripted and unscripted film, television and podcasts that spark conversation, celebrate culture and elevate creators, particularly those from Detroit and Michigan. At Same Page, we believe everyone should be seen, be heard, and be understood. For more information, visit samepageentertainment.com or follow us at @samepageent.

SOURCE Same Page Entertainment