JALIL LOPEZ RETURNS TO THE BILLBOARD CHARTS FOLLOWING THE RELEASE OF THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR "LA CULPABLE"

MIAMI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jalil Lopez continues to build momentum in Latin music, returning to the Billboard Charts debuting at No. 12 following the release of the official music video for "La Culpable." With this latest achievement, Jalil joins the chart alongside acclaimed Latin artists such as Prince Royce, Carlos Vives, Romeo Santos, and Kany García, further solidifying his place among the genre's rising stars.

Jalil Lopez: Behind the Scenes of La Culpable

The music video has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, reinforcing the impact that "La Culpable" has had since its release. What began as one of Jalil's most beloved songs has continued to gain momentum, reaching new audiences while maintaining its strong connection with longtime listeners.

Filmed with a cinematic approach, the video tells a compelling story of love, emotion, and second chances. Jalil portrays a man caught between rekindling a past romance and embracing a new beginning, delivering an authentic performance that resonates with anyone who has experienced similar crossroads in life.

Jalil Lopez - La Culpable (Official Video)

The success of the music video comes alongside the song's impressive performance on streaming platforms, where "La Culpable" has reached nearly 14 million streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed track in Jalil's catalog to date.

This latest milestone marks another significant step in Jalil Lopez's career, highlighting his continued growth as one of bachata's most promising emerging artists. With an increasingly strong artistic vision and new projects on the horizon, Jalil continues to expand his reach and strengthen his presence in the Latin music industry.

For more information on Jalil Lopez and his upcoming releases, follow him on social media and digital streaming platforms.

SOURCE Jalil Lopez