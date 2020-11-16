Jalinski Advisory Group Surveys Clients on Present Financial Concerns

TOM'S RIVER, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To uncover present money-related concerns, and address them in real-time, Jalinski Advisory Group, a Financial Services Firm specializing in risk management, issued an open-ended survey to its existing clients. The survey, which ran from October 29 through November 11, 2020, generated nearly 50 responses and provided vital feedback for both the firm and its advisors.

"I remember the financial crisis of 2007. People started dumping stocks and moving money around in a fit of panic. I wanted to make sure our clients weren't doing that," says Josh Jalinski, CEO and Founder of Jalinski Advisory Group and The Financial Quarterback. "To give them the counsel they need, we had to understand what was keeping them up at night. So, we did the sensible thing: we asked them."

Here's what the survey found:

47% of clients are worried about their ability to retire and financial security in retirement

33% of clients expressed fear around our nation's political climate and financial future

40% of the respondents who expressed concern around the nation's financial future also cited a Biden win as a top fear

22% were fearful of potential tax increases

18% were concerned about the stability of the stock market

13% cited inflation as a leading financial concern

13% were concerned about Social Security

Half of the clients who cited the stability of Social Security as a top concern also cited Medicare

9% were worried about Medicare

For access to the white paper and survey results, email [email protected].

Fear can have a considerable impact on people's behaviors around their money. "When you feel like panicking, pick up the phone instead," says Jalinski. "Making snap-decisions around your finances can have adverse impacts on your retirement plan and financial future. There are experts out there who can help."

To speak to someone at Jalinski Advisory Group or schedule an appointment, call 732-240-2274.

Press Contact

Katie Russo

Founder & CEO, KAR Comms

443-400-9838

[email protected]

About Jalinski Advisory Group

Jalinski Advisory Group is a Financial Services Firm specializing in risk management. Their team of highly esteemed industry veterans, with decades of experience in the financial services industry, provides families, physicians, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, endowments and foundations with trusted advice, personalized service and experienced decision making. To learn more, visit https://jalinski.org/.

SOURCE Jalinski Advisory Group

Related Links

https://jalinski.org/

