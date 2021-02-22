Jalopnik Partners with Ford to Unveil New Tech Vertical

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jalopnik , a G/O Media brand and one of the largest sites covering autos, car culture and the transportation industry, announced the launch of its new technology vertical - Jalopnik Tech. Jalopnik Tech , sponsored by Ford, provides a new editorial experience that will dive deep into the varied ways cars and technology intersect. Covering electric vehicles and autonomous cars, Jalopnik Tech will explore the fascinating engineering behind emerging automotive technologies and how these technologies impact both enthusiasts and the everyday consumer.

Launching today, Jalopnik Tech ( jalopnik.com/c/tech ) will be the all-in-one destination for original editorial content around the intersection of automotive, technology, and the future of autos. The vertical's articles, custom graphics, and informative videos will cover electric-car basics and fundamentals, plus thorough news, reviews, opinion pieces and more. With new content added daily, readers can also look forward to custom projects and special features as the site progresses.

"Attention across the industry is shifting rapidly toward electric and electrified powertrains and advanced driver-assist technology," says Rory Carroll, Editor in Chief, Jalopnik. "We've seen the Jalopnik audience, as well as the industry at-large, extremely interested in learning more about the products that are already changing the automotive landscape. I'm immensely proud to lead a team of writers and editors who are leading the charge in auto-technology coverage with an unmatched ability to connect with readers. Jalopnik Tech will bring a wider focus to technologies that will shape all of our futures."

Exclusive launch partner, Ford, understood the unique opportunity to partner early on with a leader in automotive culture and news coverage, like Jalopnik, to be at the forefront of this shift to electric. Jalopnik's focus on both the technical implications of this shift and the practical, everyday knowledge that consumers need before making the leap make Jalopnik Tech a great place to showcase products like Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

With the auto industry on the verge of a major transformation driven by electrification, advanced driver aids, and autonomous systems, the moment could not be more primed for an editorial offering of this scale. As industry-wide interest shifts, Jalopnik Tech will demystify the innovations happening in auto tech. The mission of this new vertical will be to provide credible and trustworthy information around technology breakthroughs to entertain and educate readers and crucially--provide actionable advice and guidance for those looking to buy an electric car.

For more information, or to learn more about the future of automobiles and innovative car technology, please visit Jalopnik Tech at https://jalopnik.com/c/tech .

About Jalopnik

Founded in 2005, Jalopnik is one of America's largest car news and opinion sites, reaching 8.5MM unique visitors per month. Jalopnik provides a unique outlook on cars, the automotive industry, racing, motorcycles, transportation, technology, and anything else that moves you.

About G/O Media

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science ( Gizmodo ); pop culture and entertainment ( The A.V. Club ); sports news ( Deadspin ); car culture ( Jalopnik ); modern women's interests ( Jezebel ); gaming ( Kotaku ); lifestyle ( Lifehacker ); food and drink ( The Takeout ); African American news and culture ( The Root ); humor and satire news ( The Onion ); and e-commerce ( The Inventory ).

