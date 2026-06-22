JAM Arena Announces Fall Concert Series Featuring The Commodores and Orleans with Pure Prairie League

Legendary artists bring decades of iconic hits to Miami's historic entertainment venue

MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAM Arena, the historic Miami venue that has hosted entertainment legends for decades, today announced its fall concert lineup featuring two nights of iconic music. The series opens with Motown favorites The Commodores on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m., followed by Orleans and Pure Prairie League on Saturday, Dec. 5, also at 8 p.m. Both concerts will be held at the JAM Arena, 3500 NW 37th Ave. in Miami. Tickets are available at www.jamarena.com.

The Commodores - Photo credit Talitha Kauffman

"Some venues have history. JAM Arena has a soundtrack," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League, which oversees concert operations at the venue. "We're proud to welcome these legendary artists and keep the hits coming."

For more than 50 years, The Commodores have been one of music's most enduring vocal groups, blending Motown, R&B, soul and funk into a catalog of timeless hits. The band continues to tour worldwide, performing fan favorites including "Brick House," "Easy," "Three Times a Lady," "Still" and "Nightshift." With more than 70 million albums sold worldwide, The Commodores have secured their place among America's most successful recording artists.

The fall series continues Saturday, Dec. 5, with Orleans and Pure Prairie League sharing the stage for an evening of classic rock and country rock favorites. Best known for hits such as "Still the One," "Dance With Me" and "Love Takes Time," Orleans has entertained audiences for more than five decades with its signature harmonies. Pure Prairie League helped define the country-rock sound with songs including "Amie," earning a loyal following that spans generations.

For more information, visit www.jamarena.com.

About JAM Arena

JAM Arena is South Florida's premier destination for sports and entertainment. Home to the World Jai-Alai League, the newly renovated venue and former home of the Miami Jai-Alai Fronton, continues a storied legacy of hosting unforgettable live events while introducing new generations to the excitement and energy that have defined the iconic Miami landmark for decades.

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SOURCE JAM Arena