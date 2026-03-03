JAM Arena Announces Spring Comedy Lineup Featuring Matt Friend and T.J. Miller

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAM Arena has announced its spring comedy lineup, featuring two nationally recognized headliners performing after World Jai-Alai League matches. The comedic performances take place Friday, March 27, with rising comedian Matt Friend, followed by actor and stand-up comic T.J. Miller on Friday, April 17. On both evenings, jai-alai matches begin at 7 p.m., with comedic headliners taking the stage at 10 p.m. Tickets for both events are available at jamarena.com.

"JAM Arena is off to a sensational start this season, and the energy inside the building has been incredible," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "We're excited to keep the momentum going by welcoming Matt Friend and T.J. Miller — two of the funniest performers in comedy right now. Pairing world-class jai-alai with top-tier comedy gives fans a uniquely South Florida night out — live sport and live entertainment all under one roof."

The announcement continues JAM Arena's expansion as a multi-faceted entertainment venue, pairing the high-speed action of professional jai-alai with nationally touring comedians and live performances. The historic venue recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebrand, positioning the JAM Arena as a unique destination for sports and entertainment in one setting.

Matt Friend is a comedian, actor, host and impressionist whose wit, work ethic and wildly accurate impressions have made him one of entertainment's most exciting breakout voices. Equal parts charm and precision, he combines an old-school reverence for show business with a sharp, contemporary edge. Known for spot-on impressions of political leaders, Hollywood figures and cultural icons, Friend has built a fast-growing following across live stages and digital platforms.

T.J. Miller is a comedian and actor widely known for his scene-stealing roles in film and television. He starred as Erlich Bachman in HBO's "Silicon Valley" and has appeared in major studio films including "Deadpool," "Ready Player One" and "Cloverfield." As a stand-up, Miller brings an unpredictable, high-energy style that blends absurdist humor with sharp observational comedy, earning him a loyal national fan base.

Live jai-alai matches are open to the public on Fridays at the JAM Arena through May 8. Matches stream live on ESPN3 and are available for legal wagering in Florida via the Hard Rock Bet app, as well as nationally through DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet.

JAM Arena serves as the official home of the World Jai-Alai League, where elite players compete in weekly matches as part of the league's modern Battle Court team format. The historic venue celebrates its centennial in 2026 and delivers a uniquely South Florida night out, pairing iconic jai-alai with concerts, comedy and special events under one roof. The facility is located at 3500 N.W. 37th Ave.

