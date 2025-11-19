Miami Jai-Alai Introduces JAM Arena, Ushering In A New Era Of Sports And Entertainment

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Miami Jai-Alai venue is rebranding and renovating its entertainment space. The 1,500-seat venue to be known as JAM Arena (short for Jai-Alai Miami Arena) will be located inside Casino Miami and will be operated by the World Jai-Alai League. The entertainment space which has experienced a multi-million dollar reinvestment will feature upgraded amenities and family-friendly sports activations for a unique presentation of sports, comedy, concerts, and cultural programming with a jai-alai court as its backdrop beginning February 2026.

"Centrally located and family-friendly, JAM Arena will cast a bright new spotlight on South Florida's top entertainers," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League.

The launch of JAM Arena marks a new era for the site, which will celebrate its centennial anniversary in 2026 and represents the latest example of South Florida's expanding entertainment offerings.

"As we approach the venue's 100-year anniversary, we're excited to introduce a refreshed sports and entertainment experience to this historic Miami landmark," said Casino Miami Vice President and General Manager Dan Licciardi. "The added sports and entertainment activities will reactivate the facility's place in Miami's entertainment community and broaden our patron amenities."

The revitalized space conveniently reflects the venue's evolution into a go-to destination for sports and entertainment while honoring the history that has defined the facility for generations.

About JAM Arena

Located within the historic Miami Jai-Alai complex, Jai-Alai Miami Arena (known as JAM Arena) is a newly renovated and branded entertainment space redefining how Miami experiences live sports and performance. The venue will host live sports, concerts, comedy events, and special showcases throughout the year. JAM Arena is located at 3500 NW 37 Ave.

SOURCE JAM Arena