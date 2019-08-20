JAM Audio Expands Everyday Headphone Collection With Already There

Engineered to last from day to night, Already There features JAM Audio's longest lasting battery life to date with 24 hour playtime for extended listening within their compact, foldable design. Completely portable with Bluetooth® wireless technology, the lightweight headphones offer on-ear controls and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling so you never need to disconnect from your headphones or reach in your pocket when taking calls or upping the volume. Featuring an extended Bluetooth® range, Already There will continue to pump music and calls from up to 30ft away from your device.

Already There joins JAM Audio's entirely redesigned collection, launched last year, to fill the gap in the market for quality audio products that are fun, affordable and fit every need. The stylish on-ear design (Because where else would they go?) features soft, light weight earcups to sit comfortably on your ears without the feeling of compression for enjoyable, all-day use. The flawless on-ear cup design provides for a more natural, open sound to your environment ensuring you don't miss a thing.

Designed to keep up, the headphones feature IPX4 sweat and rain resistant materials to keep the party going through just about any activity. With a sleek black colorway to suit any style and a fold flat design for travel, storage or just because, Already There are ready to go whenever you are, always a step ahead.

Already There is available now at www.JAMaudio.com for $39.99 and at select retailers.

Already There Features:

Playtime / Want to keep the party going all night? 24 hours of playtime should do the trick.

Want to keep the party going all night? 24 hours of playtime should do the trick. Bluetooth Compatible / Bluetooth 4.2 capability with range of 30ft/ 10m .

Bluetooth 4.2 capability with range of 30ft/ . On Ear Design / Stylish on-ear design. The soft, light-weight, supra-aural ear cups sit comfortably on your ears without any bulk.

Stylish on-ear design. The soft, light-weight, supra-aural ear cups sit comfortably on your ears without any bulk. Hands-Free Calling / Control the convo. Hands free is the new black. When friends call to interrupt your party, you can answer the phone without disconnecting from your headphones.

Control the convo. Hands free is the new black. When friends call to interrupt your party, you can answer the phone without disconnecting from your headphones. Foldable Design / Fold flat for storage, travel, or just because.

Fold flat for storage, travel, or just because. Sweat and Rain Resistant / Go All Out. Sweat resistant materials are designed to keep up. These specially designed IPX4 rated headphones allow you to combat all the elements.

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the speakers, the stylish design, and the pop of color. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio #CES2019

Media Contact

Miki Barr

JAM Audio

CE Marketing Director

press@jamaudio.com

248.863.3000

SOURCE JAM Audio

Related Links

https://www.jamaudio.com

