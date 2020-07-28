JAM Audio Expands True Wireless Collection With TWS Athlete And TWS Exec Earbuds Designed To Adapt To Your Lifestyle

"Featuring our first ear hook design as well as our first stem design, we are excited to expand our true wireless family with the TWS Athlete and TWS Exec by offering an affordable true wireless option for both athletes and professionals," explains John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronics Sales. "We know that fit is key when it comes to true wireless listening and we have listened to our customers by offering two new fit options for the budget friendly listener who is not looking to compromise style or sacrifice functionality."

TWS ATHLETE

Ideal for getting your sweat on anytime, TWS Athlete features an ultra-flexible ergonomic ear hook design to ensure a secure fit that moves with you and won't come loose when you really start moving. With an IPX5 rating, the TWS Athlete sweat-resistant materials are all-weather ready. The earbuds feature a 6-hour on-board battery life and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The simple, one-button controls on each earbud make hands-free calling even more comfortable and convenient. Premium full-range drivers offer booming bass to get the blood pumping and keep the music flowing during even the toughest of workouts.

PRODUCT FEATURES

6+ hours of playtime, 30+ hours total with charging case

IPX5 sweat resistant and all-weather ready

Over-ear hook design for ultra-secure, comfortable fit

USB-C charging

Three size ear tips (S, M, L)

Bluetooth ® 5.0

5.0 Available in black and white

SKU: HX-EP525

MAP: $59.99

TWS EXEC

Designed for business, travel and everyday convenience, the TWS Exec makes workdays at home and on-the-go more professional and convenient. Dual microphones minimize ambient background noise so you can make and receive crystal-clear calls to stay focused. Rare earth neodymium magnets deliver rich, full sound, packing punchy bass clean mids and crisp highs all while using less power and keeping the buds lightweight. The stem design form factor ensures a secure and comfortable fit to keep you moving. Intelligent touch controls and seamless pairing offer convenient functionality to take your business to the next level. The TWS Exec earbuds deliver 8 hours of on-board playtime, with up to 32 hours total with the sleek, circular charging case.

PRODUCT FEATURES

8+ hours of playtime, 32+ hours total with charging case

Dual microphones for background noise reduction and call clarity

IPX4 rating for sweat-proof and weather-resistant design

Intelligent tap touch controls

Micro USB charging

Three size ear tips (S, M, L)

Bluetooth ® 5.0

5.0 Available in black and white

SKU: HX-EP625

MAP: $59.99

TWS Athlete and TWS Exec are available now at www.JAMAudio.com , Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best-selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio

