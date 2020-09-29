JAM Audio Goes Vintage With The Release Of New Retro Series Of Bluetooth Speakers

The Retro Classic, Classic+ and Vintage speakers offer a stylish throwback to Atomic Age design with rounded lines, horizontal patterns and chrome elements, yet with the choice features and high-quality audio of today. Battery life starts at 10 hours of playtime for the most compact speaker of the series, the Retro Classic. Pair two speakers together to create room-filling stereo sound and use the built-in speakerphone for taking calls with added-volume and clarity. If it's you making the call, just start dialing your phone, and the speaker automatically does its hands-free thing.

"With the popularity of retro and vintage design in recent years, there weren't many affordable speaker options within the space that were embodying the throwback look of the past," explains John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronics Sales. "Given our background in bright, playful Bluetooth speakers, we wanted to take our in-house design team and launch something that was more specialized and brought the vintage elements to life, for pieces that give color, fun and quality sound to any space."

Classic: Designed for those looking for compact-portability, the Retro Classic packs all the key features of the series into a handheld package. A 10 hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quality design ensure that voices and music come thrh crystal clear. Looking for an added boost? Dual-speaker pairing lets you experience larger sound by seamlessly pairing two Classic speakers together. (SKU: HX-P325 / MAP: $29.99)

Classic+: With an elongated look, the Retro Classic+, offers a step up in the Retro series and embodies a nostalgic design that doubles as an accent piece in your favorite space. A cone-footed base and chrome-top volume knobs and function buttons bring the retro throwback look and feel to life. Engineered to deliver stereo sound for full, immersive listening with up to 12 hours of playtime, pair two Classic+ speakers together for a room of sound. (SKU: HX-P425 / MAP: $39.99)

Vintage: The Retro Vintage speaker features a front-facing volume dial reminiscent of 1950s radio tuners, complete with circular, neon blue LED lighting. The compact construction boasts premium sound and a 16 hour battery life for longer listening without a charge. Expand your listening experience with dual-speaker pairing, designed for playful, everyday listening at any age. (SKU: HX-P525 / MAP: $49.99)

The Retro speaker collection is available now at www.JAMAudio.com , Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio

