JAM Audio Releases Live Loud, Their Smallest, Most Budget-Friendly Truly Wireless Earbuds Delivering Superior Sound At An Incredible Value

The sleek, no-frills design offers all the features you need and nothing you don't from superior comfort, sweat resistance, and compact wireless charging to noise isolation and premium sound. Proving you don't have to spend a lot of money to enjoy true wireless freedom, Live Loud delivers quality performance and convenience for everyday listening at just under $40.

The ultra-portable case eliminates the hassle of carrying around bulky audio accessories with a design small enough to fit in your front coin pocket or the palm of your hand and the matte black colorway makes Live Loud a stylish accessory from on the street to in the gym. Sweat-resistant IPX4 materials are combined with an ergonomic design and three silicone ear tip sizes to provide not only a premium noise isolating fit to block out ambient noise but also a customized comfort experience, ensuring the earbuds stay put while you remain active. Live Loud features up to 3 hours of uninterrupted playtime, with an additional 3 full earbud charges in the case for a total of 12 hours of listening.

"Bulky designs, large cases, and expensive true wireless earbuds simply aren't for everyone. We wanted to design a more compact option that didn't break the bank but still delivered quality sound and performance," explains JAM Audio Director of Product Development, Aaron Fournier. "As our most compact and affordable true wireless earbuds to date, Live Loud is inviting more people to experience true wireless listening within the palm of their hand."

Listen to music with booming bass, clear mids and crisp highs while taking advantage of the hands-free built-in microphone so you never have to disconnect from the earbuds. Live Loud features multi-function buttons on each earbud to answer calls, play, pause, skip tracks and activate Siri with the press of a button.

Delivering clean, powerful sound with key true wireless features at a fraction of the size - and price, Live Loud offers ultimate portability from JAM Audio.

Live Loud is available now at www.JAMaudio.com for $39.99, and at select retailers nationwide.

Live Loud Features (HX-EP410):

Tiny but mighty. The incredibly small earbud design and ultra-portable mini charging case are small enough to fit in the coin pocket of your skinny jeans, while still providing BIG sound.

The incredibly small earbud design and ultra-portable mini charging case are small enough to fit in the coin pocket of your skinny jeans, while still providing BIG sound. Sweat it out. IPX4 rated materials are designed to withstand the most intense workouts.

IPX4 rated materials are designed to withstand the most intense workouts. Feel the music. Boomin' bass, clear mids and crisp highs provide a superior listening experience.

Boomin' bass, clear mids and crisp highs provide a superior listening experience. Fits good, feels good. Three silicone ear tip sizes provide not only a premium noise isolating fit to block out ambient noise but also a customized comfort experience.

Three silicone ear tip sizes provide not only a premium noise isolating fit to block out ambient noise but also a customized comfort experience. Control the Convo. Hands-free calling so you can make the call…or answer.

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio

Media Contact

Miki Barr

JAM Audio

CE Marketing Director

press@jamaudio.com

248.863.3000

SOURCE JAM Audio

Related Links

https://www.jamaudio.com

