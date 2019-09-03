JAM Audio Takes Vinyl Beyond Wires With Spun Out Turntable

Merging the warm rich sounds of classic vinyl with the fuss-free technology of today, Spun Out provides the perfect introduction for beginning vinyl listeners or budget-friendly turntable addition for avid collectors. With 30ft connectivity range and ability to pair with JAM Audio's dual-pairing speakers, you can stream records wirelessly from across the room and from speaker to speaker. Complete with three speed settings, Spun Out operates at 33-⅓, 45 and 78 RPM for a sleek, versatile vinyl solution.

There's no need to limit your sound possibilities. Spun Out features a built-in preamp, RCA output and aux-in for external device connection so you can switch seamlessly from a wireless to wired experience. In the mood for a more personal listening session? Pair Spun Out wirelessly with your favorite Bluetooth® headphones or go old-school with the front-end headphone jack for a solo listening party.

"JAM Audio has a history providing high-quality wireless audio products at an affordable price. With Spun Out, we were excited to bring our experience in wireless technology to the analog world of vinyl for a budget-friendly option that delivers exceptional sound," explains JAM Audio Director of Product Development, Aaron Fournier. "As the brand's first turntable for the U.S. market, we are creating a versatile option for every vinyl listener including those looking to take the classic sound of their records with them wherever they go."

Spun Out allows you to digitize your vinyl in with USB to PC recording for the convenience of taking your record collection with you where you never thought possible, from gym workouts to long study sessions. Enjoy classic vinyl sounds from the comfort of your smartphone or tablet.

Spun Out is available now at www.JAMaudio.com for $99.99 and at select retailers.

Spun Out Features:

Bluetooth® - Built-in Bluetooth® capability for easy pairing with your favorite JAM speaker. With a range of up to 30ft/10m it can seamlessly connect to any Bluetooth compatible speaker.

3 Speeds - Pick your speed: the Spun Out turntable operates at 33-1/3, 45 and 78 RPM.

Digitize your Vinyl - Convert all your records to MP3 in a few simple steps.

3.5mm Output - Need some privacy? The turntable includes a headphone jack for solo listening parties.

Built-in Dust Cover - Ensures your vinyl and turntable both stay clean.

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio

