JaM CELLARS FURTHER EXPANDS BESTSELLING BUTTER BRAND WITH TWO NEW EASY-TO-LOVE BUTTER WINES

Super-popular Butter wines take over the wine aisle adding NEW Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir to the Butter lineup

NAPA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JaM Cellars , the maker of best-selling wines including Butter Chardonnay, announces the next expansion of its popular Butter line with two new wines: 2023 Butter Sauv Blanc, California, and 2022 Butter Pinot Noir, California. Found in a wine aisle near you, Butter Chardonnay is the #2 Chardonnay in $ volume in the U.S.1 Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir are the brand's third extension of the Butter brand—as Butter yellow labels take over the wine aisle—following the release of Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles in early 2022 and the introduction of ButterCans Chardonnay in 2018, currently the #1-selling Chardonnay in a can.

"Since first releasing Butter Chardonnay over 10 years ago, the brand has created a lot of momentum and love," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO JaM Cellars. "Butter drinkers have not been shy in telling us what they want. First it was convenience to take Butter on the go, so we made ButterCans—still the #1 selling Chardonnay in a can. Now people want the same quality, value, and simplicity of Butter Chardonnay in other varietals too. Smooth Butter Cab and sparkling Butter Bubbles were released in 2022. New Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir will deliver on that same promise of great, bold flavors at a terrific price point—you just have to look for the bright yellow Butter labels."

Bright and easy, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical. Made in the tradition of great-quality Californian winemaking, this Sauvignon Blanc is stainless-steel fermented at low temperatures to keep all its youthful fruitiness. Each glass fills with zesty key lime, pineapple, and papaya flavors that pop with a lovely clean finish.

Silky-soft and full of red berry notes, Butter Pinot Noir is juicy, lush, and bright. Another reflection of California's renowned winemaking traditions, these grapes are gently cold-soaked prior to fermentation to preserve vivid, red-fruit aromas of ripe strawberry and Bing cherry. Aging on French oak builds subtle depth adding vanilla spice with a lovely, velvety finish to pair with any occasion.

JaM Cellars' Butter wines are continuously redefining the benchmark for affordable, accessible wines that over-deliver in value, quality, and flavor. With the addition of the new varietals to the lineup, JaM Cellars intends for all the Butter wines' bright yellow labels to be a beacon of deliciousness that everyone can trust and afford in a notoriously fragmented and confusing wine category.

"The Butter label has come to stand for terrific quality that people can choose for any occasion. Initially it wasn't intuitive to put the Butter label on other varietals, but consumers are clearly letting us know that they love Butter's bold winemaking style and they want more." commented Michele Truchard, Co-Founder and the "M" in JaM Cellars. "We're very excited about the quality of these new wines and I'm looking forward to our Butter yellow labels standing out in the "sea of sameness" of the wine aisle."

The entire lineup—Butter Chardonnay, ButterCans, Butter Bubbles, Butter Cab, and now NEW Butter Sauv Blanc and NEW Butter Pinot Noir can be found under $20 (MSRP) in local grocery, convenience, and liquor stores and online at JaMCellars.com/locate . For more information on JaM's NEW Butter wines visit JaMCellars.com or @JaMCellars on Facebook and Instagram .

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars portfolio features Butter by JaM Cellars—including Butter Chardonnay, ButterCans, Butter Cabernet, Butter Bubbles, plus NEWLY-RELEASED Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir—along with the original JaM Cabernet that started the label. All the wines are distinctively delicious: Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical, Butter Bubbles is bright and creamy, Butter Pinot is fruity and velvety, Butter Cab is silky smooth, and JaM Cabernet is juicy and berry-licious, Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cellars wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. This year, Butter Chardonnay, one of the bestselling chardonnays in the U.S. over $13, was recognized as an Impact Blue Chip Brand award winner for 10 years of consecutive growth. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars, #JaMCellars, or JaMCellars.com .

