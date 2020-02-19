Jam City Sets Global Release Date For Award-Winning Mobile Game World War Doh

Set against the backdrop of the outlandish world of Planet Doh, Word War Doh drops players in the middle of chaos as two maniacal brothers, hellbent on destroying each other, discover a biological substance that allows them to create armies from their warped imaginations. Backed by their makeshift band of monsters and wacky characters, these unhinged jokesters wreak havoc as they battle for world domination.

World War Doh, the first mobile game launched by Jam City's Bogotá studio since being acquired in 2018, has been hailed internationally by both critics and fans, winning Apple's "Best of 2017," in the Tech and Innovation category (LATAM) during its soft launch, as well as "Best In Show: Audience Choice" at Casual Connect USA.

"We're excited to be part of Jam City's venture into the midcore space as we launch World War Doh, a type of game that we, as gamers, have been waiting for, for years. This ambitious and exciting game has already won multiple awards and accolades, and has gained a big and loyal following across the globe." - Alejandro Gonzalez and Jairo Nieto, Co-General Managers, Jam City, Bogotá.

World War Doh combines humorous and engaging gameplay with high production value, memorable characters and unique social features as players try to defeat one another in real-time.

Unique features of the game include:

Ability to take control of your hero by manually moving him around the battlefield

Limitless emergent strategies await players, allowing them to define a unique path to victory

Unique and engaging metagame mechanics to feast on the spoils of war

Call upon your minions to heroically sacrifice themselves for the greater good

After crushing your opponents, flaunt your superior battle prowess by choosing from dozens of custom dances and skins

World War Doh will be available on the App Stor e and Google Pla y . Worldwide release set for February 20, 2020.

Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the World War Doh Champions Tournament.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment studio providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder and CEO, and COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and most enduring mobile games. Jam City's global franchise Cookie Jam has generated more than half a billion dollars, and Panda Pop has more than 120 million downloads to date. The company also is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company's popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Jam City has nine studios located in Los Angeles (HQ), Berlin, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Burbank, Cedar Falls, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto.

