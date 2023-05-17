Jam Jelly And Preserve Packaging Market size to grow by USD 30.01 million between 2022 and 2027; Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The jam jelly and preserve packaging market size is set to grow by USD 30.01 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE are some of the major market participants. The strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of vendors, the health benefits associated with fruit-flavored jam, jelly, and preserves, and the evolving retail landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

Glass: The market share growth by the glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. The glass segment was valued at USD 69.83 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

Others

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for organically procured jam, jelly, and preserves in North America is increasing due to the rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers.

is increasing due to the rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the jam jelly and preserve packaging market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE.

ajantabottle.com- The company offers jam jelly and preserve packagings such as clear glass jars.

berlinpackaging.com- The company offers jam jelly and preserve packaging such as plastic and glass jars.

boras.in- The company offers jam jelly and preserve packaging such as sachets and tiny boxes.

The report also covers the following areas:

The jam jelly and preserve packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Market Driver

Strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of vendors

Health benefits associated with fruit-flavored jam, jelly, and preserves

Evolving retail landscape

Market Trend

Growth of online retailing

Growing household spending on healthier ready-to-eat food

Packaging-related innovations in food industry

Market Challenges

Product recalls

Stringent regulations in food and beverage industry

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist jam jelly and preserve packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of jam jelly and preserve packaging market vendors

Dried Food Market- The dried food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,609.11 million.

Ready to Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market- The ready to drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,028.52 million.

Jam Jelly And Preserve Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

