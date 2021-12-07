JAM Paper & Envelope and BIGNAME Commerce Merge to Offer Customers More Choice and Efficiency

The combined company brings together complementary skillsets, merging BIGNAME Commerce's expertise in in-house envelope manufacturing, custom printing and personalization and direct-to-consumer sales with JAM Paper & Envelope's success in selling on dozens of third-party online marketplaces globally. Additionally, the combination enhances capabilities relative to advanced data and analytics, improves manufacturing utilization, and directs more volume to strategic vendors.

JAM CEO Andrew Jacobs will become the CEO of the combined company. BIGNAME Commerce CEO Craig Johnson will transition to the role of advisor and board member, serving as an advisor to Mr. Jacobs and the board to support integration efforts and growth. Mike Jacobs, founder of JAM Paper, will remain Director of Purchasing, a field he has specialized in for more than 46 years.

"We've long had a tremendous amount of respect for Envelopes.com and Folders.com, particularly related to their expertise in manufacturing and personalization," said JAM Paper's Andrew Jacobs. "When we first started discussing a potential combination, we quickly recognized the advantages of combining our complementary teams in a way that would amplify and extend our capabilities in exciting and innovative ways."

With the merger, the combined company is poised to take advantage of the larger shift from traditional retail to ecommerce, helping the company capture an even larger portion of the multibillion-dollar addressable market for office supplies.

"I couldn't be more excited about our prospects for the future of the combined business as demand continues to shift online and we bring the industry's best set of capabilities together for our customers," Johnson said.

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm that invested in BIGNAME Commerce in 2015, helped facilitate the merger.

"When we invested in BIGNAME Commerce, we knew scale and innovation would be key drivers of growth and value creation," said Rodney Eshelman, a partner at TZP Group. "This merger creates a larger diversified enterprise with additional resources to invest in innovation and led by a best-in-class combined management team."

East Wind Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Jam Paper & Envelope in this transaction.

About JAM Paper & Envelope:

JAM Paper & Envelope is a data analytics-centric retailer of its popular branded specialty office products, sold exclusively online through e-commerce channels and its own direct to consumer website. JAM's data-driven team manages over 10,000 JAM Paper® brand items, spread over 50,000 product listings, in in a growing international market.

About BIGNAME Commerce:

BIGNAME Commerce is a collection of leading e-commerce businesses specializing in customized products for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide. The brands have category killer domain names that drive brand recognition and credibility within their categories. Backed by private equity firm TZP Group, BIGNAME's brands have a shared e-commerce platform, a core marketing engine, and shared back-office operations.

About TZP Group:

TZP Group is a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2.0 billion across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners, TZP Strategies, and TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp., focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

About East Wind Advisors:

East Wind Advisors is an independent, industry focused investment banking firm founded in 2002 to provide bulge-bracket quality advisory services to a broad client base ranging from large cap to middle market, emerging growth and venture stage companies and financial sponsors. For more information, please visit www.eastwindadvisors.com.

