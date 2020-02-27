Jama Software and Vector Team Up to Tackle Regulatory Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software , the leading requirements management solution for building complex products and integrated systems, today announced the integration of Jama Connect™ with Vector's product testing platforms CANoe and vTESTstudio . This partnership will enable network designers and engineers within the automotive industry, as well as other high-liability industries requiring electronic component testing, to simplify the product development process and ease the pathway to regulatory compliance.

"Electronic control units testing based on requirements is key to improving product quality," said Simone Gronau, Product Theme Manager of Vector. "We are pleased to offer joint users of Jama Connect and CANoe or vTESTstudio this intuitive and highly automated integration."

Not only does this integration simplify the complex nature of the product development process, it also reduces the time and effort spent generating information required to meet industry regulations. Furthermore, this Jama and Vector integration ensures:

Decreased time-to-market for products without jeopardizing safety or company reputation

Better integration across the define, build and test phases of product development, providing developers with full traceability by housing requirements in the same place as the test cases.

Increased quality and reduction in costly software by enabling more cross team collaboration

Enabling developers to more quickly detect and correct problems earlier on in the development process by evaluating functional requirements, analysis models and prototypes before they cause significant impacts to the project.

"Marrying these two processes isn't just smart, it's a necessity. In an increasingly safety-focused world, requirements are risks and companies can't take a chance when it comes to following the rules," said Jeremy Johnson, VP of Product Management at Jama Software. "In highly-regulated industries, such as automotive, semiconductor, aerospace, and medical, electronic component testing doesn't just confirm machines run well, it actively ensures safety. We're excited to partner with Vector to bring traceability of requirements, risk and test management to a whole new level."

To learn more about Jama Software's expertise in communicating, tracking and testing requirements, visit jamasoftware.com .

About Jama Software

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems, and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Jama's growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes companies representing the forefront of modern development in areas such as automotive, medical devices, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace.

About Vector

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet. Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility. Vector worldwide currently employs more than 2,500 people with sales of EUR 654 million in 2018. With its headquarters in Germany (Stuttgart), Vector has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, South Korea, India, China, and Brazil.

SOURCE Jama Software

Related Links

http://www.jamasoftware.com

