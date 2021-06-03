Jama Software Applies NLP to Requirements Management with the Launch of Jama Software Requirements Advisor (BETA)

PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software, the leading requirements management solution provider, today announced the beta release of Jama Software® Requirements Advisor to improve requirements quality, the main source of negative product outcomes. This new offering analyzes requirements using Natural Language Processing to evaluate and improve the quality of the requirements utilized within the product development lifecycle resulting in improved product quality, reduced rework and accelerated time to market.

Well specified requirements are one of the most important aspects of successful product development programs. Organizations typically spend about 40-50% of effort on avoidable rework. In addition, finding and fixing a severe problem after delivery is often 100 times more expensive than resolving during the requirements and design project phases.1.

"Product development teams have a tough job in today's market. They are tasked with developing innovative systems at an accelerated pace while adhering to quality and safety standards," said Lou Wheatcraft, Wheatland Consulting and INCOSE co-chair, Requirements Working Group. "Jama Software's investment in innovation as a market leader in requirements management, brings valuable insights to ensuring quality requirements are aligned to industry standards."

Leveraging the power of natural language processing, Requirements Advisor delivers fast and accurate analysis of product requirements including suggestions for how to best improve requirements quality.

Analysis is based on two key sets of industry best practice recommendations: Rules established by the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE)2 and the Easy Approach to Requirements Syntax (EARS)3 originated by Alistair Mavin. INCOSE Rules and EARS work collectively to dramatically increase the quality of Product Requirement Statements.

"Requirements Advisor is the latest example of Jama leading advancements across requirements management," said Josh Turpen, Jama Software, Chief Product Officer. "In January we created Jama Software® Labs, dedicated to innovation of next generation requirements management solutions. This initial launch, currently a stand-alone application, demonstrates our commitment to improving the customer experience across the product development process."

To learn more about Requirements Advisor, visit labs.jamasoftware.com.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect™ to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect® _ uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com .

Source:

1 What we have learned about fighting defects, Proceedings of the International Symposium on Software Metrics

2 INCOSE Guide for Writing Requirements V3

3 EARS: The Easy Approach to Requirements Syntax

SOURCE Jama Software

Related Links

http://www.jamasoftware.com

