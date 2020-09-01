Jama Software Launches New Requirements Management Solution Designed to Simplify Functional Safety Compliance for the Automotive Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software , the leading requirements management solution for building complex products and integrated systems, today introduced Jama Connect for Automotive, a new solution designed specifically to accelerate product development for automotive engineering teams in the autonomous, electric and traditional vehicle space. This new solution is designed to assist engineering teams in improving development lifecycles and to better manage requirements, risk, hazard analysis and test management, while simplifying alignment to safety-critical standards, including ISO 26262.

The average life of vehicles on the road today exceeds 12 years,1 increasing the business impact around potential safety recalls and associated repair expenses. Continued innovation in automotive product development, coupled with the need to meet safety-critical standards, creates a development environment where engineering teams must balance speed-to-market with product quality in support of functional safety standards.

As the chosen requirements management platform for 6 of the top 10 electric vehicle startups on the frontlines of innovation, Jama Software recognizes these challenges and has been working closely with companies in the automotive industry to offer an all-in-one solution. Jama Connect for Automotive helps engineering teams get set up quickly, allowing them to focus on product design and innovation, while reducing the costs and effort required to align their development processes to functional safety standards.

"Developers are balancing safety-critical standards and regulations with getting innovative products to market faster and in a highly disruptive and competitive climate," said Josh Turpen, Chief Product Officer at Jama Software. "We're excited to introduce our new solution designed specifically for automotive development teams, which will help facilitate the development process from the start. Jama Connect allows developers to hit the ground running with preconfigured templates and best practices built for automotive teams, saving critical time in the development process. This will be hugely beneficial for them especially now as teams continue to navigate the complexities of a remote work."

Jama Connect for Automotive accelerates the development lifecycle with key features including:

Automotive frameworks aligned to key industry standards and regulations: ISO 26262:2018, ASPICE (Automotive SPICE) and SEBoK

Best practices including procedure and configuration guides for automotive manufacturing activities

Document export templates including requirements specifications

Functional Safety Kit with TÜV SÜD certificate and report

Supply chain collaboration to enable an ongoing exchange of requirements between customers and suppliers

Training and documentation aligned to automotive regulations, which provides accelerated onboarding to set developers up quickly

The built-in templates and best practices guides provided in Jama Connect enable engineering teams to reduce development cycle times. Jama Software is helping to streamline development processes, ultimately accelerating new product launches to market while ensuring customers meet safety-critical standards and regulations for the highly evolving automotive industry.

To learn more about Jama Software's expertise in communicating, tracking, and testing requirements for the automotive industry, visit jamasoftware.com/solutions/automotive/ .

About Jama Software

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused solutions, teams building complex products, systems, and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Jama's growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes companies representing the forefront of modern development in areas such as automotive, medical devices, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace.

1 The Long And Detailed Road To Automotive Compliance, Semiconductor Engineering, April 4, 2019.

