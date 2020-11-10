Jama Software Launches Requirements Management Solution for Aircraft Systems Development in the Aerospace Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software , the leading requirements management solution for building complex products and integrated systems, today introduced Jama Connect for Airborne Systems, a solution designed to help systems engineering teams reduce barriers to the compliance process for their aircraft and aviation systems development process.

Jama Connect for Airborne Systems lets customers seamlessly manage requirements, risks, and tests in one powerful platform while supporting mission- and safety-critical standards. The solution is built with the digital engineering ecosystem in mind, empowering engineering teams to better manage requirements, while simplifying regulatory alignment for civil aircraft system development, including ARP4754.

The aerospace and aviation industry is experiencing innovative changes not seen for decades, where rapidly evolving technology has driven companies to develop disruptive products. The first commercial, greater than 50 seat hybrid-electric aircraft is expected to make a fare-paying flight by 20321 and the FAA estimates over 545,000 commercial drones will be in use by 2021.2 Innovation brings increased complexity in the design process, including the connected networks that handle autonomous flight systems and unmanned, autonomous aircraft. The industry currently relies heavily on paper documents to track requirements--which simply can't be relied upon in a digitized world with predominantly autonomous aircraft.

As the chosen requirements management platform for five of the leading global electric aircraft companies, Jama Software recognizes and answers these challenges. The company has worked closely with its partners to provide an all-in-one solution to address and overcome these challenges with ease. Jama Connect for Airborne Systems helps engineering teams get set up quickly, allowing them to focus on product design and innovation, while reducing the costs and effort required to align their development processes to meet mission and safety-critical standards.

"Aerospace systems engineering teams have a tough job: they are tasked with developing innovative, mission-critical systems, at an accelerated pace and with unwavering quality standards," said Keith Johnson, Chief Solution Officer at Jama Software. "Our new solution, designed specifically for these teams, will help facilitate the development process from start to finish. Jama Connect lets developers hit the ground running with a purpose-built, out-of-the-box framework and best-practices guides that, save critical time in the engineering process."

Key features of Jama Connect for Airborne Systems include:

Frameworks aligned to key industry standards and regulations: ARP4754/ED-79, DO-178C/ED-12C, and DO-254/ED-80 and SEBoK

Best practices including procedure and configuration guides for aircraft and aviation systems development

Export templates and reports including requirements specifications

Supply chain collaboration to enable an ongoing exchange of requirements between customers and suppliers

Training and documentation aligned to aircraft and aviation systems regulations, which provides accelerated onboarding to set systems engineers up quickly

To learn more about Jama Software's expertise in communicating, tracking, and testing requirements for the aerospace industry, visit jamasoftware.com/solutions/airborne-systems/ .

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect™ to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect™ uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services and insurance industries.

+++

1 Electrically Propelled Aircraft Developments Exceed 200 for the first time, Roland Berger, January 15, 2020

2 Urban Air Mobility In 2020: Four Trends to Watch, December 2019

SOURCE Jama Software

Related Links

http://www.jamasoftware.com

