Jama Software Turbocharges Global Growth Strategy and Product Innovation with Expansion of Executive Bench

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software continues to strengthen its leadership position as the platform of choice for building complex products and integrated systems with news today of three executive-level appointments: Chief Product Officer Josh Turpen, President of Field Operations Stuart Heavyside, and Vice President of EMEA Sales Dave Falkingham.

Together, the new hires are catalysts for Jama Software's continued success by providing leadership for expansion into global markets, new product breakthroughs, and the delivery of superb services to customers in the field.

"A key pillar of our growth strategy is bringing onboard executive leaders that will help Jama succeed," said Scott Roth, CEO of Jama Software. "With deep enterprise software experience in Product Lifecycle Management and IT Systems Management, Josh, Stuart, and Dave bring the necessary expertise to scale their teams while keeping customer success as our number one priority."

Background on Jama's three new executive hires is below.

Josh Turpen, Chief Product Officer

As Jama's CPO, Josh leads the company's research and development, engineering, and product portfolio strategies to continue building on the innovation that makes its enterprise-class SaaS technology the leading solution for requirements, risk, and test management. Josh brings 17 years of industry experience to Jama, with a strong background in software development and technology. Prior to Jama, Josh served as CPO for Cherwell Technologies, a software provider that empowers organizations to transform their business through the adoption and easy management of digital services. Previously, Josh held product-focused roles at Cherwell Software, LogicNow, and 10-4 Logistics Systems.

Stuart Heavyside, President of Field Operations

Stuart joined Jama Software in May of 2019 and uses his 17 years of career experience with enterprise go-to-market strategies to lead the company's sales, marketing, partnerships, and solutions teams. He leverages Jama's key stakeholder partnerships with customers, internal teams, and outside business alliances to shape and execute the company's go-to-market strategy. Most recently, Stuart held an eight-year tenure at PTC, where he served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for the company's CAD division based in Boston, Mass.

Dave Falkingham, Vice President of EMEA Sales

Dave plays an integral role in Jama's global expansion by building and maintaining a foundational customer base and company presence in the EMEA region. Dave comes to Jama with 23 years of industry experience, most recently from Dassault Systems, where he spent nearly 10 years as its Senior Director of Professional Channel for the northern European region. Earlier, he managed all United Kingdom-based sales for SolidWorks, a 3D CAD design software that is primarily run on Microsoft Windows.

With more than 600 customers worldwide including Panasonic, Lyft, and Deloitte, Jama looks to continue its momentum by growing a global presence in regulated industries including Aerospace & Defense, Medical Device, Industrial Technology, Automotive, and Financial Services.

For more information, visit www.jamasoftware.com .

About Jama Software

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems, and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Representing the forefront of modern development, Jama's growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes Panasonic, Boston Scientific, Lyft, Deloitte, General Dynamics, Alight, and Caterpillar.

