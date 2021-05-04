Jama Software Welcomes Richard Watson as VP, Practice Leader

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2021 / PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software , the leading requirements management solution provider, today announced that Richard Watson has joined the organization as VP, Practice Director. Watson will lead industry-specific best practices and benchmarking efforts to help guide clients through their digital transformation from a static approach to requirements management to true Living Requirements™ that form a Digital Thread through the end-to-end product development process.

A true thought leader in requirements management best practices, Watson most recently led product strategy and product roadmap for IBM's Engineering Requirements Management DOORS™ family of products including DOORS and DOORS Next Generation.

"Nearly all companies are looking to digitally transform their product development process and are seeking guidance on the best approach. Many companies' processes and tools have not changed in more than a decade and are at a disadvantage competing against those who have adopted more modern approaches," Watson said. "When I reviewed all of the solution providers in the space, Jama Software emerged as the clear leader in enabling a collaborative, real-time approach that transforms the product development process."

"Every day we speak with companies that are seeking guidance on the best path forward from legacy approaches," said Jama Software CEO Marc Osofsky. "Richard's requirements management process and systems expertise are unmatched and I have no doubt that he will provide invaluable guidance to our clients."

Previously, Watson also served as VP, Product Management, DOORS at Telelogic from 2002 – 2008, and led the harmonization of IBM's Requisite Pro and Requirements Composer and Telelogic's DOORS into IBM's Engineering Requirements Management DOORS family.

Watson has a BSc in Computing and Statistics from the University of Brighton, UK.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect® _uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com .

