JAMA Study Co-Authored by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and Millennium Health Uncovers Significant Increase in Drug Use Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The cross-sectional study of urine drug test results from 150,000 patients was conducted to better understand the pandemic's potential effects on drug use among those with or at risk of substance use disorders. The drug tests were ordered by health care professionals between November 14, 2019, and July 10, 2020, and the analysis found that compared with the period before COVID-19 was declared a national emergency, the population tested during the COVID-19 period were:

19% more likely to test positive for cocaine

67% more likely to test positive for fentanyl

33% more likely to test positive for heroin

23% more likely to test positive for methamphetamine

According to the Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., "The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated challenges for millions of Americans with substance use disorders. With frequent reporting of drug testing data from Millennium Health, HHS, along with other federal agencies, can leverage near real-time substance use data to assess emerging trends and enhance programs to better support all who need help."

"We at Millennium Health care deeply about the well-being of those with substance use disorders and are concerned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on this population. Sharing data through our Emerging Threat Intelligence Program™ with HHS, as well as other select partners, is Millennium Health's way of making a difference in the lives of those affected by substance use," said Angela G. Huskey, Pharm.D., CPE, Chief Clinical Officer of Millennium Health.

The JAMA article can be accessed HERE.

