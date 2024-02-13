Jamaica Homes: Transforming Jamaica's Real Estate Landscape

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaica Homes, a pioneering force in Jamaica's real estate sector, is redefining property transactions with its holistic platform for buying, selling, renting, and financing properties. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dean Jones in August 2021, Jamaica Homes is headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, and operates nationwide, offering innovative solutions to meet diverse real estate needs.

Dean Jones, the founder of Jamaica Homes Portal, is a seasoned senior management professional with an extensive background in the industry. Holding multiple degrees and certifications, including being a Chartered Builder and Project Manager, Dean has accumulated over 25 years of experience in roles such as Architectural Technologist, Surveyor, Project Manager, Programme Leader, and Chief Advisor working for the MOPAC, and Houses of Parliament, Cranfield University amongst others

"In the digital era, Jamaica Homes stands as a beacon, reshaping the real estate journey into something as harmonious as a reggae melody," remarks Dean Jones, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

Dean Jones, a leader with deep Jamaican roots and ties to the Windrush Generation, brings a wealth of experience to Jamaica Homes. With a family history steeped in cultural richness, including a second cousin, the legendary Jamaican reggae musician Gregory Anthony Isaacs OD, Jones is dedicated to giving back to his community through Jamaica Homes. "This real estate platform serves as a community resource, embracing Jamaica's diverse heritage," says Jones, highlighting the platform's mission to empower the Jamaican people.

Jones' illustrious career, which includes executive roles at the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, House of Commons, Palace of Westminster UK Parliament, Cranfield University and Defense Academy of the United Kingdom, has been marked by multi-million-pound transformative projects and a recognition in lack excellence in the building industry as part of Balck History Month. As a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Jones envisions Jamaica Homes as a beacon of inspiration, driving innovation and collaboration in the real estate sector.

"Our mission is to simplify property transactions and foster strong partnerships with key stakeholders," explains Jones. "By leveraging digital transformation, we aim to enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and drive innovation in Jamaica's evolving real estate market."

With the real estate market in Jamaica projected to reach a value of US$93.95 billion by 2024, Jamaica Homes is poised for continued growth and impact. Dean Jones emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive digital services platform to facilitate wealth generation and access to industry data.

Jamaica Homes ( Jamaica-homes.com ) transcends traditional property listing portals, offering personalized support and guidance to clients. With a steadfast commitment to health, safety, and environmental preservation, Jamaica Homes is forging partnerships and paving the way for a brighter future in Jamaican real estate.

