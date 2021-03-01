Jamaica Tourist Board and Havas House Unveil Official Content and Publishing Partnership

MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaica Tourist Board, the organization responsible for the worldwide tourism marketing and promotion for Jamaica, has partnered with Havas House to develop various multilingual publications that will be distributed to both travel agents and potential visitors around the world. Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and Havas Creative North America, created the guides in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish/Latin America, and Spanish/Castilian.

Jamaica Tourist Board

"Promoting Jamaica as a world-class destination for work and play is by far the most essential work we do," said Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board. "The materials which Havas House has created not only seamlessly blend in with our current branding and creative campaign strategies, but also serve to reach new audiences across the globe."

Showcasing stunning photography that highlights the island's natural beauty and unique culture, the Destination Guides provide an overview of the best Jamaica has to offer in sightseeing, activities, dining, and more.

"It's an honor for us at Havas House to welcome the Jamaica Tourist Board as we help promote this vibrant destination," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House. "Our team takes great pride in partnering together to serve the island's overall tourism industry."

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

About the Jamaica Tourist Board

The JTB is responsible for the worldwide tourism marketing and promotion for Jamaica. Its mandate has been to promote Jamaica as a preferred travel destination, identify new and emerging consumer groups, cultivate new relationships with travel partners, and disseminate timely and useful marketing information to its offices and travel partners worldwide. The Jamaica Tourist Board is the most preferred point of contact for persons travelling to Jamaica. The organization markets the uniqueness and diversity of destination JAMAICA through creative programmes and advertisements worldwide. Throughout the years, the JTB has been recognized for its exceptional leadership and outstanding service with accolades from industry and trade partners both regionally and internationally. For more information, go to visitjamaica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ingrid Martinez

[email protected]

954-347-8975

SOURCE Havas House