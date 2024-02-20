Jamaican Entrepreneur, Yoni Epstein, Receives Prestigious 2024 Entrepreneurship Laureate Prize

The Anthony N. Sabga Award, Caribbean Excellence

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican entrepreneur and founder of itel, Yoni Epstein, has been recognized again for his contribution to the business process outsourcing sector. It was announced today, February 20th, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad that Epstein is to receive the Caribbean's most prestigious corporate prize – The Anthony N. Sabga Award, Caribbean Excellence. The Awards' Regional Eminent Persons Panel has selected the 44-year-old Customer Experience provider as its 2024 Entrepreneurship Laureate.

Yoni Epstein
"I'm humbled & honored to accept this prestigious award. It is always nice to receive an award, but it is deeply meaningful to be recognized by an esteemed panel in the region where you're from for showing the world what the Caribbean has to offer in a globally competitive landscape," stated Yoni Epstein following the announcement.

Epstein is the founding Chairman and CEO of itel, the Caribbean's largest homegrown business process outsourcer. In a release issued by the Anthony N. Sabga Awards Eminent Persons Selection Panel, they recognize Epstein for transforming the perception of the Caribbean Customer Experience providers. He is one of five laureates who will receive awards at a gala ceremony in Barbados in May. The Awards, established in 2005, are administered by the ANSA McAL Foundation – the philanthropic arm of the ANSA McAL Group, and to-date have recognized the work of 57 Caribbean nationals with support of over TT$28 million. Epstein is the 13th Jamaican to receive the award.

For more information about itel, visit www.itelinternational.com

For more information about the award, visit ansacaribbeanawards.com

