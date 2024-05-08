Jamaican Mango & Lime Announces Partnership with USA Breakin' Team to Celebrate Individuality and Empowerment

Making its debut as the first dance sport ever to compete at the pinnacle of competition

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime , a leading natural hair care brand known for its authentic haircare solutions for consumers with twists, locs, braids, and curls, is excited to announce its partnership with USA Breakin' , the United States' leading breaking organization, through the end of 2024.

This vibrant partnership resonates deeply with the African American community, both among participants and audience members. As part of the initiative, Jamaican Mango & Lime will provide hair products and support to the USA Breakin' team at various nationwide events to help the athletes maintain their unique styles and express their individuality both on and off the dance floor with high-quality products meant for locs, twists, and braids.

Upcoming event dates are as follows:

May 26 th : Battle for NYC

: Battle for NYC June 7 th – June 9 th : Dance Con 2024 Miami

– : Dance Con 2024 Miami August 8 th : Olympic Watch Party at Hard Rock Hollywood

: Olympic Watch Party at Hard Rock Hollywood December 3 rd: Breakin' Exhibition at Fort Lauderdale

"As a brand that appreciates and encourages individuality, we are thrilled to partner with USA Breakin' and support these talented athletes as they represent the United States on the nationwide stage and beyond," said Krystal McNear, Director of Marketing for Jamaican Mango & Lime. "Our shared commitment to make every dancer feel empowered through their hair and creativity makes this partnership a perfect fit, and we look forward to helping the team achieve their goals while sporting their signature styles."

Felix Sama, President of USA Breakin', added "we are thrilled to have the support of Jamaican Mango & Lime over the course of this groundbreaking year where the sport of breakdancing will receive unprecedented global exposure."

The USA Breakin' athletes, comprised of the nation's top breakdancers, will be competing in various national and international competitions, including the highly anticipated debut of breakdancing as a medal event on the global stage. Throughout this collaboration, Jamaican Mango & Lime will partner with team members to create content showcasing their daily hair care routines and explaining the benefits of using Jamaican Mango & Lime products for maintaining their locs, braids, and twists.

About Jamaican Mango & Lime:

Born in 1992, Jamaican Mango & Lime embraces the authenticity of inspired ingredients from the isle of Jamaican made to elevate your hair. Not just a brand, we are the curators, innovators of loc & twist care. We started a movement to provide haircare for the natural hair community, 30 + 1 years later we are still committed to it. Whether it's locs, twists, braids, or curls, we nurture, protect, and style. We give you the confidence to embrace your unique style, expression, and individualism.

About USA Breakin':

USA Breakin', based out of Miami, is committed to providing fair representation for U.S. Breakers at National and international events and creating a platform to select and form a U.S. Breakin' team that truly represents the U.S. Breakin' community and the legacy of Hip-Hop culture, born right here in the United States. The organization is steadfast in providing for the safety and well-being of its athletes. USA Breakin' promotes and develops Breakin' at the grassroots and national levels, and will serve as a resource center for members, crews, fans and competitors throughout the country. USA Breakin' will look to provide continuing education for new and experienced professional members including coaches, instructors and officials. USA Breakin' sanctions four categories: Youth (12 and under), Teen (13-17), Adult/Pro (18-34) and Legacy (35 and above). Learn more at https://www.usabreakin.org/ or follow on social media on Instagram at @USABreakin, Tik Tok @usabreakin, FB @usabreakin

