Jamaican Mango & Lime® Expands Legacy with Launch of Boho Styles & Trends Collection

Trusted heritage brand introduces a new line designed to nourish, protect, and perfect the booming boho braid trend

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime®, the most trusted name in loc and braid maintenance and styling, proudly announces the launch of its Boho Styles & Trends Collection, a complete care system created to support one of today's most in-demand protective styles: the boho braid.

Boho Styles & Trends Collection

For decades, Jamaican Mango & Lime has been the go-to brand for textured haircare, rooted in heritage and beloved by multicultural communities worldwide. Known for blending time-honored traditions with modern innovation, the brand formulates with natural, nutrient-rich ingredients including Jamaican castor oil, coconut oil, and tea tree. These elements have long been celebrated for their ability to nourish the scalp, strengthen hair, and promote lasting style, ensuring the brand remains synonymous with trusted quality for locs, braids, twists and natural styles.

With protective styling now recognized globally as both a cultural expression and a fashion statement, the brand continues its mission to serve the loc and braid community. The Boho Styles & Trends Collection was crafted to keep hair healthy, styles long-lasting and scalp comfort at the center, all while celebrating the individuality and beauty behind protective styles.

The Boho Styles & Trends Collection includes five essential products:

Boho Braid Wash ($8.99) – A gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that refreshes braids without frizzing or loosening.

($8.99) – A gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that refreshes braids without frizzing or loosening. Boho Scalp Oil ($7.99) – A lightweight blend of nourishing oils that prevent dryness, flaking, and irritation.

($7.99) – A lightweight blend of nourishing oils that prevent dryness, flaking, and irritation. Boho Flex Foam ($8.99) – A smoothing styling foam that tames flyaways and extends braid longevity.

($8.99) – A smoothing styling foam that tames flyaways and extends braid longevity. Boho Detangler ($5.99/4oz., $8.99/8oz.) – Softens and smooths for easy braid take down while reducing breakage.

($5.99/4oz., $8.99/8oz.) – Softens and smooths for easy braid take down while reducing breakage. Boho Fresh ($8.99) – An invigorating scalp spray that hydrates, cools, neutralizes odor, and revives braids between washes.

"Protective styling is more than a beauty trend. It is a celebration of culture, identity and self-expression," said Paris Johnson, Head of Marketing at Jamaican Mango & Lime. "With the Boho Styles & Trends Collection, we are honoring that heritage while giving our community products they can trust to keep styles beautiful, healthy and full of life."

The Boho Styles & Trends Collection is available now at www.jamaicanmangoandlime.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Jamaican Mango & Lime®

Jamaican Mango & Lime® has been a trusted leader in textured haircare for decades, offering innovative products designed specifically for locs, braids, twists and natural styles. Infused with time-honored ingredients and guided by cultural heritage, the brand is dedicated to creating high-quality solutions that celebrate the beauty, strength and versatility of textured hair across multicultural communities.

