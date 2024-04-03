GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime , a leading natural hair care brand known for its authentic haircare solutions for consumers with twists, locs, braids and curls, has announced its expansion of products into Target stores nationwide and Target.com with four products from its Braids Your Way collection.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand within Target to bring our beloved Jamaican Mango & Lime products to a wider natural hair audience across key markets," said Krystal McNear, Director of Marketing.

Jamaican Mango & Lime Expands Product Catalog In Target Stores Nationwide

The Jamaican Mango & Lime Braids Your Way Collection is available online and in Target stores with an affordable price range of $8 - $9. The four-product selection includes the 6-In-1 Braid Refresher , Braid Elixir , Foams & Refresh Dry Wash , and Quick & Easy Braid Takedown . Jamaican Mango & Lime's products are formulated with all-natural ingredients, including castor oil, coconut oil, and aloe vera, and are free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates to provide natural and innovative haircare products for the natural hair community.

"As a Black- founded and Black-led brand, our first goal is to increase accessibility for our consumers with twists, locs, and braids. Target's commitment to increasing accessibility of natural hair products nationwide opened the door for us to continue building relationships with our core consumers nationwide." said Rosalind Brummant, Executive Director.

The launch of Jamaican Mango & Lime at Target is part of the brand's ongoing commitment to make its products more accessible to consumers. With this new distribution channel, more people can experience the benefits of Jamaican Mango & Lime's authentic, natural hair care solutions.

For more information about Jamaican Mango & Lime, please visit www.jamaicanmangolime.com or follow @jamaicanmangoandlime on social media.

About Jamaican Mango & Lime

Born in 1992, Jamaican Mango & Lime embraces the authenticity of inspired ingredients from the isle of Jamaican made to elevate your hair. Not just a brand, we are the curators, innovators of loc & twist care we started a movement to provide haircare for the natural hair community, 30 + 1 years later we are still committed to. Whether it's locs, twists, braids, or curls, we nurture, protect, and style. We give you the confidence to embrace your unique style, expression and individualism.

