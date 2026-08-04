Jamaican Mango & Lime® Turns Edge Care into a Skincare Routine with EdgeForce™ Launch

At the center of the system is EdgeForce™ Foam, the first foam technology formulated specifically for edges to maintain a strong, lasting hold. Versatile enough to be used on its own, the Foam can create, mold and shape edges from the start, or be used to refresh, reshape and restore an existing style whenever a touch-up is needed, without weighing down the hairline.

For greater precision and control, EdgeForce™ Gel features innovative color-to-clear technology. The tinted formula makes it easy to see exactly where product is being applied, enabling targeted placement directly along the hairline with no guesswork, before fading to clear as the style sets.

Care and performance are built into the entire EdgeForce™ system.

"Frequent edge styling means repeated product application, which can cause tenderness, irritation, dryness and breakage along the hairline," says Anja Eason Johnson, Social Media Manager for Jamaican Mango & Lime®. "Because we believe the hairline deserves the same attention we give the skin on our face, each formula pairs hair-focused ingredients with skincare-grade actives including Panthenol, Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Caffeine Extract and Collagen Peptides, delivering targeted care to support the skin barrier along the hairline while delivering healthy-looking, polished edges."

Used alone or together, EdgeForce™ Foam and Gel provide the flexibility to create a range of looks across hair types and textures, from smoothing and molding to more detailed and artistic edge styling, and to refresh and reshape those styles as needed.

The EdgeForce™ Foam is available NOW at select beauty supply stores and online at jamaicanmangoandlime.com, and the EdgeForce™ Gel will be available in early September through the same channels.

Both formats come in five color-coded flavors, each pairing a hair-focused ingredient with a skin-focused active to deliver styling performance and targeted care:

Dragonfruit Oil (Pink) – fights frizz, prevents breakage and strengthens hair follicles, while Panthenol (Vitamin B5) delivers anti-inflammatory hydration, soothing the hairline with a spun sugar and vanilla cream scent.

Batana Oil (Orange) – promotes growth and helps condition fragile edges for healthier-looking hair over time, while Niacinamide provides skin barrier protection and improves scalp and hairline circulation with a creamy citrus and whipped vanilla scent.

Biotin (Yellow) – strengthens fragile edges and improves overall hair quality, while Vitamin C improves skin brightness and hydration with antioxidant protection with an energizing candied lemon scent.

Blue Tansy Oil (Blue) – instantly soothes the hairline and reduces frizz, while Caffeine Extract increases circulation and revitalizes the appearance along the hairline with a crisp blue raspberry and iced sugar scent.

Grapeseed Oil (Purple) – delivers shine, dandruff relief and protection from UV rays and heat damage, while Collagen Peptides strengthen hair fibers and enhance moisture retention with a juicy berry candy and soft vanilla scent.

With care and performance built into one system, EdgeForce™ gives consumers the flexibility to create the edge look they want, reshape or refresh it when needed, while delivering targeted skincare-grade actives directly along the hairline.

EdgeForce™ Foams are $7.99 (2.5 oz), and EdgeForce™ Gels are $5.99 (1 oz) and $7.99 (3.4 oz).

About Jamaican Mango & Lime®

Jamaican Mango & Lime® has been a trusted leader in textured haircare for decades, offering innovative products designed specifically for locs, braids, twists and natural styles. Infused with time-honored ingredients and guided by cultural heritage, the brand is dedicated to creating high-quality solutions that celebrate the beauty, strength and versatility of textured hair across multicultural communities. Learn more at jamaicanmangoandlime.com and join the conversation online @jamaicanmanagoandlime everywhere.

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SOURCE Jamaican Mango & Lime