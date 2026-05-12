Three new products join the Boho Styles & Trends Collection to simplify styling and maintenance for the loose curl braid styles dominating salons and social media.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime®, a trusted authority in loc and braid care, is expanding its Boho Styles & Trends Collection with three new products designed to help consumers maintain the increasingly popular boho braid style and other in-demand protective looks.

Jamaican Mango & Lime launches new products for the Boho Braid trend.

As protective styling continues to evolve, boho braids have emerged as one of the most requested braid styles in salons and are consistently a top-ranked search term across platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Known for their loose curly tendrils woven into traditional braids or twists, boho braids offer a softer, more effortless aesthetic compared to traditional braided styles.

However, the added texture and loose curls introduce new maintenance challenges, including tangling, frizz, dryness, and scalp discomfort. To help simplify upkeep for this trending style, Jamaican Mango & Lime expanded its Boho Styles & Trends Collection with targeted products designed to support moisture, manageability, scalp comfort, and style longevity.

Each product in the range is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and sunflower seed oil, delivering lightweight hydration and care without weighing down braids or curls.

NEW Additions to the Boho Styles & Trends Collection:

Boho Glow ($8.99) - A lightweight finishing mist that enhances shine while smoothing frizz and flyaways on loose curly tendrils for a polished, refreshed look.

- A lightweight finishing mist that enhances shine while smoothing frizz and flyaways on loose curly tendrils for a polished, refreshed look. Boho Mist ($8.99) – A daily hydrating spray that delivers lightweight moisture and freshness to help prevent dryness and odor between washes.

– A daily hydrating spray that delivers lightweight moisture and freshness to help prevent dryness and odor between washes. Boho Detangler Lite ($8.99) - A weightless detangling spray that glides through curly tendrils to help dissolve knots instantly with no drag, buildup, or heaviness.

"Boho braid styles are beautiful, but they require a different level of care," says Paris Johnson, Head of Marketing at Jamaican Mango & Lime. "Consumers love the loose curly tendrils that define the look, but they often struggle with tangling, frizz, and dryness. These new products were designed to extend the life of the style while helping care for the hair underneath."

The full Boho Styles & Trends collection includes:

Boho Braid Wash ($8.99) – A gentle sulfate-free cleanser that refreshes braids without causing frizz or loosening the style.

Boho Scalp Oil ($7.99) – A lightweight blend of nourishing oils that help relieve dryness, flaking, and scalp irritation.

A gentle sulfate-free cleanser that refreshes braids without causing frizz or loosening the style. – A lightweight blend of nourishing oils that help relieve dryness, flaking, and scalp irritation. Boho Flex Foam ($8.99) – A smoothing styling foam that helps control flyaways while extending braid longevity.

– A smoothing styling foam that helps control flyaways while extending braid longevity. Boho Detangler ($5.99/4oz., $8.99/8oz.) – A conditioning detangler that softens and smooths hair for easy braid takedown while helping reduce breakage.

– A conditioning detangler that softens and smooths hair for easy braid takedown while helping reduce breakage. Boho Fresh ($8.99) – An invigorating scalp spray that hydrates, cools, neutralizes odor, and refreshes braids between washes.

The Boho Styles & Trends Collection is available at jamaicanmangoandlime.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Jamaican Mango & Lime®

Jamaican Mango & Lime® has been a trusted leader in textured haircare for decades, offering innovative products designed specifically for locs, braids, twists, and natural styles. Rooted in heritage and guided by a deep understanding of protective styling, the brand creates high-quality solutions that support healthy hair while celebrating the beauty and versatility of textured hair across multicultural communities. Join the conversation online @jamaicanmangoandlime.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Jamaican Mango & Lime