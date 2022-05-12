Jamaican Native Launches Blog Inspired by Her Love for Cooking, Her Homeland, and the Country That Captured Her Heart

WESTFIELD, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Irie to Italy, an exciting new lifestyle blog, brings the cuisine, culture, beauty and more of Jamaica and Italy directly to your fingertips. Visitors to the site are instantly transported to the birthplaces of reggae and opera through recipes and stories based on the author's first-hand experience while living in and traveling throughout both countries.

The blog introduces its readers to some of the best kept secrets throughout the countries known as the "Land of Wood and Water" and the land of "La Dolce Vita". Blog posts feature topics such as travel tips, local recipes and original fusion dishes, bargain and luxury shopping, vegan and vegetarian-friendly dining options, and a variety of other carefully curated topics to help its readers prepare for their own adventures to these destinations. Visitors to From Irie to Italy can expect to be intrigued, inspired, and informed by its content and the story behind its origin.

To spread its love and appreciation of Jamaican cuisine, From Irie to Italy will be running a giveaway contest from May 23 - May 27, 2022. One lucky contestant will win a private online cooking class where they will learn how to prepare an authentic Jamaican meal. Get ready to have fun while learning more about culinary traditions of Jamaica, the people, and the culture! For more information on how to enter, visit them on Instagram @fromirietoitaly.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Jodi-Ann Lewis at (917) 719-1181, or email [email protected].

SOURCE From Irie to Italy