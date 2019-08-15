Jamal Hill Signs on as Writer-Director for Genius Minds Film 'Get Da Bag,' Master P to Produce

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned writer-director Jamal Hill signs on to direct and write "Get Da Bag." Genius Minds Films, coming off the success of the summer indie hit "I Got the Hook Up 2" is set to release a slate of theatrical movies in 2020 with "Get Da Bag" as one of its next projects.

"Get Da Bag" is a crime thriller where five young women find themselves in their own do-or-die situations. The ladies band together in their struggles of life, doing whatever it takes for survival.

Jamal Hill signs on as director and writer. Producer Percy Miller says, "We could

not have made a better choice. Jamal Hill is passionate and dedicated to the projects he creates." For more information, go to www.GetDaBag.com.

