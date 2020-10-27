Jamar Power Systems Helps Local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Plant Go Solar

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Industries (Santee, CA) a leading local manufacturer, announced today that they'll be using solar energy to power their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing plant located in San Diego, CA. Solar energy contractor, Jamar Power Systems (Santee, CA) is installing the commercial solar energy system.

Solar panels installed on the roof of Crazy Industries San Diego CA manufacturing plant.

"We expect to reduce SDG&E electricity consumption by 88 percent and save nearly $40k per year as a result," says Don Roe, President of Crazy Industries. Roe owns and operates several manufacturing businesses from multiple locations in San Diego County. A new solar energy system was first installed at another location earlier this year at Santee, CA. It is an embroidery and screen-print factory. The power bill for that plant has been reduced by more than 50%.

Why solar energy? According to the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) the leading four advantages to installing solar power energy panels are as follows:

Solar power energy can significantly reduce or even eliminate energy bills.

Generous tax credits and rebates are available for installed solar energy systems.

The energy cost savings realized begins immediately with the first day of installation.

Solar power systems produce clean, pure energy directly from the sun. No greenhouse emissions.

At the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, Crazy Industries had to close the plant which was manufacturing racing apparel at the time. They decided to begin making personal protective equipment (PPE) instead. They now manufacture protective masks for new markets including health-care facilities, schools, corporations, and their primary novelty and racing markets.

By making this change, Crazy Industries was able to reopen the plant and bring all of its 55 e-verified employees back to work within one month.

Phil Edwards, President and Owner of Jamar Power Systems says, "Don's a great guy and he creates jobs here in San Diego County so we love helping him go solar, save money, and grow his business." Jamar Power Systems designed and installed the solar energy equipment in both the San Diego and Santee facilities for Crazy Industries. Owner Don Roe said that he selected Jamar Power Systems because of "The quality of their reputation and work. It's also a fair price for their quality."

Crazy Industries began manufacturing racing apparel in 2005. They made logo apparel for professional sports teams, corporate wear, and NASCAR team shirts. They're a sponsor of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). All of their PPE masks are USA-made. The outer shell is water-proof. The masks are lined with an anti-microbial mesh fabric. They also make neck gators (tubes). They can be contacted at 1-619-738-5100, [email protected]. For more information visit www.prosubUSA.com.

Jamar Power Systems is a licensed C10 General Electrical Contractor serving the greater San Diego County area since 1984. They provide electrical services and install solar power systems for homeowners, businesses, and home builders. You can learn more at their website, www.jamarpower.com.

