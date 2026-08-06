/C O R R E C T I O N -- Jamba/

In the news release, JAMBA BRINGS SPA WEEKEND TO LIFE WITH LIMITED-TIME SMOOTHIE AND THE ULTIMATE GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES, issued 06-Aug-2026 by Jamba over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the hyperlink for "Official Sweepstakes rules and regulations can be found here." has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

JAMBA BRINGS SPA WEEKEND TO LIFE WITH LIMITED-TIME SMOOTHIE AND THE ULTIMATE GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

The limited-time launch, timed just ahead of the Film release on August 21, includes Spa Weekend Whirl'd Smoothie and a chance to win a spa getaway to Costa Rica

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves a spa moment, and this summer Jamba is teaming up with Spa Weekend – the friendship-fueled comedy starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris, arriving exclusively in theaters August 21 – to give fans more ways to recharge. Starting August 3, guests can enjoy the limited-time Spa Weekend Whirl'd smoothie and enter for a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica through a brand-led sweepstakes.

JAMBA BRINGS SPA WEEKEND TO LIFE WITH LIMITED-TIME SMOOTHIE AND THE ULTIMATE GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES JAMBA BRINGS SPA WEEKEND TO LIFE WITH LIMITED-TIME SMOOTHIE AND THE ULTIMATE GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

In the spirit of BAD MOMS and THE HANGOVER, SPA WEEKEND is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends who realize that somewhere between careers, relationships, families and everyday responsibilities, they have forgotten how to take care of themselves and each other. Burned out and overdue for a break, the women escape to a luxury spa retreat for what turns out to be an unforgettable weekend dedicated to fun, laughter, and a lot of really bad decisions.

Inspired by the film's themes of friendship, laughter and making time for the people who matter most, Jamba's Spa Weekend Whirl'd smoothie delivers a little sunshine in every sip. For one lucky winner and their crew, that escape becomes reality with an unforgettable spa getaway to Costa Rica.

The Ways to Treat Yourself:

The Spa Weekend Whirl'd Smoothie : A feel-good blend made for summer relaxation. Sweet mango and juicy peach swirl with bright pineapple and a warm hint of ginger for a blend that tastes like sunshine and feels like a day off. Available at participating Jamba locations nationwide August 3–31, 2026¹. Every Spa Weekend Whirl'd Smoothie will also come with a reusable co-branded orange koozie that reads "You Deserve This," to make each sip that much more special.

: A feel-good blend made for summer relaxation. Sweet mango and juicy peach swirl with bright pineapple and a warm hint of ginger for a blend that tastes like sunshine and feels like a day off. Available at participating Jamba locations nationwide August 3–31, 2026¹. Every Spa Weekend Whirl'd Smoothie will also come with a reusable co-branded orange koozie that reads "You Deserve This," to make each sip that much more special. Getaway Sweepstakes : Jamba is giving one lucky winner and their closest friends the ultimate escape: a spa weekend for three in Costa Rica. To enter, visit enterpromo.com/JambaSpaWeekend.

: Jamba is giving one lucky winner and their closest friends the ultimate escape: a spa weekend for three in Costa Rica. To enter, visit enterpromo.com/JambaSpaWeekend. Jamba Spa Kits : Five lucky sweeps entrants will receive a Jamba Spa Kit as a runner up prize, which includes: A cozy bathrobe and a pair of slippers A Jamba-branded ice bath to chill at home Jamba & Fandango gift cards to give winners their own smoothie and movie experience!

: Five lucky sweeps entrants will receive a Jamba Spa Kit as a runner up prize, which includes:

"At Jamba, we believe the best moments are the ones you share, whether you're planning the trip of a lifetime or simply catching up over smoothies with friends," said Kate Morgan, Vice President of Marketing, Jamba. "Spa Weekend perfectly captures that spirit, and this partnership brings it to life with a smoothie inspired by the film and a chance to create unforgettable memories."

The ultimate summer escape starts at Jamba. Guests can try the limited-time Spa Weekend Whirl'd smoothie and enter for a chance to win a spa getaway to Costa Rica. Find a participating location and sign up for Jamba Rewards at https://www.jamba.com/.

About Jamba®

Founded in 1990, Jamba is a leading global lifestyle brand that specializes in serving freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls and bites for those on the go. As of June 28, 2026, Jamba had over 750 locations in 36 U.S. states and across 8 countries and territories. Join Jamba rewards for special offers. For more information, visit jamba.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of June 28, 2026, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 7,500 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and in 72 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's Deli® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit www.gotofoods.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

About Black Bear

Black Bear is one of the world's leading independent studios, producing, financing, and distributing film and television content around the world. Founded in 2011, with offices in Santa Monica and London, the studio is behind a diversified slate that blends critically acclaimed, filmmaker-driven fare with broadly commercial action and genre titles. The company directly distributes films in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and Canada, where subsidiary Elevation Pictures is the territory's top independent distributor. Black Bear's original films include Academy Award nominees Train Dreams, The Imitation Game, Sing Sing, Nyad, and Mudbound, as well as Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, J Blakeson's I Care a Lot, and David Ayer's A Working Man. Via its international sales business, Black Bear has sold films including Osgood Perkins' Longlegs and The Monkey, and upcoming films including Marc Forster's Anxious People, starring Angelina Jolie, Aimee Lou Wood, and Jason Segel. The company's distribution operations in the U.K. and Canada have been behind Academy Award and BAFTA winners including Edward Berger's Conclave, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, and Sean Baker's Anora.

For more information: www.blackbearpictures.com, Instagram:@blackbearpics, X: @blackbearpics

About Spa Weekend

Spa Weekend is a comedy from Black Bear, written and directed by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore (Bad Moms, The Hangover), starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris. It follows three friends whose relaxing spa getaway turns into hilarious chaos when their unpredictable friend unexpectedly shows up. Spa Weekend is in theaters August 21, 2026.

¹ Availability may vary by location. While supplies last. Jamba reserves the right to end the promotion at any time without prior notice. Official Sweepstakes rules and regulations can be found here.

SOURCE Jamba