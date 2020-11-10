Jamba® Introduces Two New Fun & Colorful Smoothies, Inspired By The New Dreamworks Animation Film, The Croods: A New Age, To Help Kids Eat More Fruits And Vegetables This Season

"Parents everywhere will agree that it can be hard to get kids excited about eating fruits and vegetables," said Sarah Marjoram, MS, RDN, LD, Nutrition Expert and Strategic Advisor of Jamba. "Our two newest kids' menu items will not only help children get their daily fruits and vegetables, but both are excellent sources of vitamins A and C, antioxidants that help support immunity. We are proud to offer kids delicious options that parents can feel really good about. Plus, kids are sure to love the wild colors!"

A fun new way to incorporate fruits and vegetables into kids' diets, Sash's Splash Smoothie has one full serving of fruit from orange, mango, pineapple and dragon fruit, while Croodaceous Cooler has a half serving of fruit and a full serving of vegetables from banana and carrot. The bold orange and purple smoothies are served in a limited-time The Croods: A New Age cup.

To celebrate these new smoothies and the upcoming holiday season, Jamba is also offering rewards when you give the gift of great flavor. From now through December 28, when you spend $30 on a Jamba gift card, you will get two $5 rewards cards to use towards an at-home "smoovie night" or simply your next delicious craving. To find a Jamba location near you or place your order online for delivery, visit Jamba.com.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

About The Croods: A New Age

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke and Cloris Leachman. They're joined by new stars Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Media Contact: Anna Cardelfe, [email protected], 212-679-6600, ext. 240

SOURCE Jamba