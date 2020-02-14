Jamba is Now Blending in Arcadia Gateway, Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba, a global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites is now open in Arcadia Gateway. The store is located in Phoenix, Arizona at 4325 East Indian School Rd and features a fresh, new design.

Operated by Jamba franchise partner, Panos Joulios, president of Whirld Concepts, Inc., the Arcadia Gateway store will be Joulios' 39th location. The passionate franchisee shares:

"I am excited to open our newest Jamba in a community that seeks the healthy lifestyle and convenience that it offers," said Joulios. "I've been involved with the brand for more than a decade and am passionate about sharing a fit and fun lifestyle through Jamba's fresh, hand-crafted blends."

To celebrate the opening, Jamba Arcadia Gateway is hosting a fundraiser for the Ingleside Middle School Cheer Team on Saturday, March 14, 2020, during which 20% of total sales for the day will be donated to the team.

The first 100 guests will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $200 Jamba gift card on Grand Opening Day. In addition, there will be a promotion of 20% Power Bowls all day during the Grand Opening.

Jamba in Arcadia Gateway will serve guests from Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, please call the store at 602.956.0366, or visit jamba.com.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on the go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

